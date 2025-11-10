Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections On April 10? State BJP Chief's Remarks Before EC Announcement Sparks Buzz
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran surprised many on Saturday when he said the state Assembly elections will be held on April 10, 2026.
Dharmapuri: While Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagendran has claimed that the polls will be held on April 10, 2026, sparking discussion across the state.
Nagendran surprised many on Saturday when he said that the state Assembly elections will be held on April 10 next year, a date the Election Commission is yet to confirm.
Saturday evening, a BJP public meeting was held near Dharmapuri, which was attended by senior leaders including former AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) minister and Palacode MLA KP Anbazhagan.
After the meeting, Nagendran said, "Elections are going to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 10, 2026. Edappadi Palaniswami is the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It doesn't matter how many people are in the alliance. What matters is what kind of alliance it is. This is an alliance that can win."
He further added, "Our alliance will be the one that can rule both at the Centre and in the state. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Edappadi Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu join hands, a double-engine government can function effectively. Only when such a government functions, funds will come from the Centre. During his last regime, Edappadi Palaniswami had secured Rs 40,000 crore for Tamil Nadu from the Centre."
Criticising the DMK government, Nagendran said, "What has Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin done for the people in the last five years? He has done absolutely nothing. In the last 11 years alone, PM Modi has given Rs 14 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu."
"Our (BJP and AIADMK) alliance has been formed with the aim of ousting the DMK regime. This alliance will definitely win. Their days are numbered. If election is on April 10, it means countdown has begun, with around 140 days remaining. Edappadi has written the preface to the DMK government. BJP will write the conclusion," he asserted.
