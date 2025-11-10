ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections On April 10? State BJP Chief's Remarks Before EC Announcement Sparks Buzz

Dharmapuri: While Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagendran has claimed that the polls will be held on April 10, 2026, sparking discussion across the state.

Nagendran surprised many on Saturday when he said that the state Assembly elections will be held on April 10 next year, a date the Election Commission is yet to confirm.

Saturday evening, a BJP public meeting was held near Dharmapuri, which was attended by senior leaders including former AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) minister and Palacode MLA KP Anbazhagan.

After the meeting, Nagendran said, "Elections are going to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 10, 2026. Edappadi Palaniswami is the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It doesn't matter how many people are in the alliance. What matters is what kind of alliance it is. This is an alliance that can win."