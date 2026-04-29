ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Accept Results Gracefully And Avoid Drastic Reactions, Retd Justice Kirubakaran To Political Leaders

Justice Kirubakaran said that the behaviour of some youths and even children post-poll was deeply disturbing ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Former Madras High Court judge Justice N Kirubakaran has appealed to political leaders to issue strong public messages urging party workers and supporters to accept election outcomes with maturity and restraint, warning against extreme reactions in the wake of results set to be announced on May 4.

Speaking to reporters near the High Court, Retired Justice Kirubakaran said that while the high voter turnout in the recently concluded Assembly elections was encouraging, the behaviour of some youths and even children post-poll was deeply disturbing.

"Victory and defeat are natural in any democracy. Since 1952, elections have been a regular feature of our system. In a multi-cornered contest, only one party can win - it is unrealistic for supporters to expect otherwise," he said.

He expressed concerns over growing emotional attachment among sections of supporters, particularly in social media, where some individuals assume their leader’s victory is inevitable. "Celebrations are understandable if a party wins. But if it loses, supporters must have the mental strength to accept the outcome," he added.

Citing a shocking example, he referred to reports of a woman stating she would take her life along with her children if her preferred leader lost. "Such statements are alarming and reflect a dangerous mindset," he said.