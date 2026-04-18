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Delimitation Move By BJP To Weaken Strength Of Southern States: Rahul Gandhi At TN Poll Rally

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said that the South Indian state has a special place in his heart.

Delimitation Move By BJP Was To Weaken Strength Of Southern States: Rahul Gandhi At TN Poll Rally
Rahul Gandhi (File/AICC)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the delimitation move by the BJP was to weaken the strength of southern states, small states, and northeastern states.

Addressing an election rally at Ponneri near here, he said, “ BJP-led Centre brought a new Bill on Apr 16, said they were trying to pass a women's bill, but it was passed in 2023. In the so-called Women's Bill, delimitation was hidden; the idea was to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in the 'Union of India'.

'We defeated in Parliament, a Bill in which delimitation was hidden; we defeated it to defend the idea of India," he added. Rahul further said that he feels like a Tamil whenever he sees RSS, BJP trying to attack the state, the Tamil language and its culture.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also said that the South Indian state has a special place in his heart. “Naturally, over the years, I have developed a relationship with Tamil Nadu. When in Jammu and Kashmir, I feel I have come home; likewise, I feel attached to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

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TAMIL NADU POLLS
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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