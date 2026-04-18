ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Move By BJP To Weaken Strength Of Southern States: Rahul Gandhi At TN Poll Rally

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the delimitation move by the BJP was to weaken the strength of southern states, small states, and northeastern states.

Addressing an election rally at Ponneri near here, he said, “ BJP-led Centre brought a new Bill on Apr 16, said they were trying to pass a women's bill, but it was passed in 2023. In the so-called Women's Bill, delimitation was hidden; the idea was to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in the 'Union of India'.