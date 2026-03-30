Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: MK Stalin, TVK Leader Vijay File Nominations In Kolathur, Perambur
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and actor politician C Joseph Vijay filed nominations from Kolathur and Perambur constituencies in Chennai district.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin filed his nomination as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) candidate seeking reelection from Kolathur constituency, on Monday. In a separate event, tinsel star and Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam founder C Joseph Vijay filed his nomination to contest from Perambur constituency, around the same time.
Stalin submitted his affidavit before the Returning Officer Shanthi, and he was accompanied by his cabinet colleague and senior party leader PK Sekar Babu.
On Saturday, Stalin unveiled the list of candidates contesting from the party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. The list comprised 164 names including his son and deputy in the government Udhayanidhi who will seek a return from Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly Constituency. In addition to this, the party has asked its allies to contest in its Rising Sun symbol in 11 seats, taking the total tally of DMK election symbol in fray to 175.
Stalin has been successfully fighting from Kolathur since 2011. He has decided to retain the same seat this time too.
On Sunday, the DMK patriarch released the election manifesto which offered an "Illatharasi gift coupon" with a value of Rs 8,000 to women who can use it to exchange or buy any of the home appliances of their choice.
Vijay will be fighting from a second seat-- Trichy East-- from the Cauvery delta district.
(This copy will be updated here)