ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: MK Stalin, TVK Leader Vijay File Nominations In Kolathur, Perambur

FILE - DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greets supporters during a visit to M Karunanidhi Memorial after the announcement of the party's list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Chennai ( PTI )

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin filed his nomination as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) candidate seeking reelection from Kolathur constituency, on Monday. In a separate event, tinsel star and Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam founder C Joseph Vijay filed his nomination to contest from Perambur constituency, around the same time.

Stalin submitted his affidavit before the Returning Officer Shanthi, and he was accompanied by his cabinet colleague and senior party leader PK Sekar Babu.

On Saturday, Stalin unveiled the list of candidates contesting from the party in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. The list comprised 164 names including his son and deputy in the government Udhayanidhi who will seek a return from Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly Constituency. In addition to this, the party has asked its allies to contest in its Rising Sun symbol in 11 seats, taking the total tally of DMK election symbol in fray to 175.

Stalin has been successfully fighting from Kolathur since 2011. He has decided to retain the same seat this time too.