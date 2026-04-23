TN Assembly Elections 2026: CM Stalin Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win', High-Profile Electors Urge Greater Public Participation
With over 5.73 crore electors deciding the fate of 4,023 candidates across 234 constituencies, the high-stakes contest is primarily between the DMK and the AIADMK.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Chennai: Under tight security, voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 began at 7 AM on Thursday with an enthusiastic turnout, as top political leaders and cine celebrities queued up outside polling stations across the state to exercise their franchise.
Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi Stalin, the deputy CM, here at the SIET college polling station before 9 AM.
After casting his vote, CM Stalin urged all eligible voters of Tamil Nadu to perform their democratic duty without fail. He said, "Tamil Nadu will win", apparently referring to his often-repeated remark of the present poll battle being a "contest between the Tamil Nadu team and Delhi team".
தமிழ்நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சிக்குத் தவறாது வாக்களியுங்கள்!— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 23, 2026
2026 சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தலிலில் எனது வாக்கினைச் செலுத்திவிட்டேன். தமிழ்நாட்டு வாக்காளப் பெருமக்கள் அனைவரும் தவறாமல் தங்கள் ஜனநாயகக் கடமையை ஆற்றிடுங்கள்.
இன்று நீங்கள் அளிக்கப் போவது வாக்கல்ல; தமிழ்நாட்டைக் காக்க நீங்கள் ஏந்தும்… pic.twitter.com/JK5WENQ2kH
"Today, what you are going to give is not just a vote; it is the banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu! Your vote is what will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in his message to voters.
Responding to a query on actor Ajith's remark that there is "no need" for change, Stalin termed it a valid sentiment and reiterated confidence in the state's direction.
Echoing the call for participation, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."
According to Election Commission data, Chennai recorded 16.51 percent voter turnout till 9 AM, while polling percentage across the state stood at 17.69 percent.
Opposition AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expressed confidence in a strong comeback after voting at the Panchayat Union Primary School polling station in Siluvalpalayam, urging voters to exercise their democratic rights.
As polling began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to treat polling as a “sacred duty of democracy” and urged youth and women to participate in record numbers while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge framed the election as a fight to "protect federalism, equality, and justice", calling on voters to defend constitutional values. Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda appealed for a mandate focused on development and governance.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay, making his electoral debut with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), cast his vote at Neelankarai polling booth amid heavy security. The actor is trying his luck from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: High-Profile Voters Turn Out Early Morning— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) April 23, 2026
Live Udpates: https://t.co/uExXmAZuAg#TamilNaduElections #AssemblyElections2026 #Vijay #Rajinikanth #KamalHaasan #KNNehru #MKStalin #TamilNadu #ElectionUdpates #TamilNaduPolls #Voting pic.twitter.com/z1MYJP3PnT
Veteran actor Rajinikanth, Gauthjam Ram Karthik voted at Stella Maris College, while Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan accompanied by his daughter Shruti were seen at Alwarpet School. DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, PMK leader Anbumani Ramdoss, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai were also among prominent early voters.
Speaking after casting their votes, several personalities emphasised civic responsibility. BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar C who cast her vote in Mandaveli, Mylapore, said, "Voting is my biggest democratic right… it is the time for people to take a decision." Her husband Sundar is facing electoral battle from Madurai Central.
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who cast his vote in Mannargudi, said, "In this battle between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Tamil Nadu will certainly win. Compared to the 2024 elections, there is a greater surge of participation among women in this election."
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Senthamilan Seeman, a candidate from Karaikudi constituency, called voting "the only weapon to choose our leader", urging citizens not to underestimate the power of a single vote.
Union Minister L Murugan stood in a serpentine queue and cast his vote in Chennai, while DMK Principal Secretary and Tiruchirappalli West Assembly Constituency candidate KN Nehru cast his vote at the Makkal Mandram polling station in Tiruchirappalli.
Earlier, Tamilisai Soundarajan the BJP candidate from Mylapore assembly constituency, expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory. "This is the democratic celebration. Each and everyone should take part in this democratic celebration. I am very happy, I am a candidate, as well as a voter. With all the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu, NDA will win even in Mylapore with the blessings of God and the people, I will raise the voice of women in the Assembly," she said.
Across the state, voters turned up in large numbers from early morning, forming long queues at polling stations. Prominent film personalities including Vikram, Dhanush, and Anirudh Ravichander were among those who cast their votes early in the day. Authorities have deployed extensive security, comprising central forces and state police, to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. Facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs, drinking water, and help desks have been arranged to assist voters.
With over 5.73 crore electors deciding the fate of 4,023 candidates across 234 constituencies, the high-stakes contest is primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, with additional challenges from NTK and TVK making it a multi-cornered battle.
Polling will continue till 6 PM, with counting scheduled for May 4, 2026.
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