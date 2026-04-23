ETV Bharat / bharat

TN Assembly Elections 2026: CM Stalin Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win', High-Profile Electors Urge Greater Public Participation

Actor and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan with his daughter Shruti at Alwarpet School polling booth in Chennai ( ANI )

Chennai: Under tight security, voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 began at 7 AM on Thursday with an enthusiastic turnout, as top political leaders and cine celebrities queued up outside polling stations across the state to exercise their franchise.

Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi Stalin, the deputy CM, here at the SIET college polling station before 9 AM.

After casting his vote, CM Stalin urged all eligible voters of Tamil Nadu to perform their democratic duty without fail. He said, "Tamil Nadu will win", apparently referring to his often-repeated remark of the present poll battle being a "contest between the Tamil Nadu team and Delhi team".

"Today, what you are going to give is not just a vote; it is the banner you are raising to protect Tamil Nadu! Your vote is what will determine the future of every single person in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in his message to voters.

Responding to a query on actor Ajith's remark that there is "no need" for change, Stalin termed it a valid sentiment and reiterated confidence in the state's direction.

Echoing the call for participation, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, "Just come out and vote. I have been doing this for the last 25 years. My son is voting for the first time."

According to Election Commission data, Chennai recorded 16.51 percent voter turnout till 9 AM, while polling percentage across the state stood at 17.69 percent.

Opposition AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expressed confidence in a strong comeback after voting at the Panchayat Union Primary School polling station in Siluvalpalayam, urging voters to exercise their democratic rights.

As polling began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to treat polling as a “sacred duty of democracy” and urged youth and women to participate in record numbers while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge framed the election as a fight to "protect federalism, equality, and justice", calling on voters to defend constitutional values. Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda appealed for a mandate focused on development and governance.