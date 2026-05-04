ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: Massive Leads and Tight Fights Mark Wide Margin Divide Across State

TVK chief and Tiruchirappalli East constituency candidate Vijay holds the winning certificate after winning the state Assembly election. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 are throwing up a wide spectrum of victory margins, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends reflecting a mix of sweeping leads and closely fought contests across constituencies.

As per the ongoing counting, Madavaram has emerged as one of the seats with the highest margin, where M L Vijayprabhu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has won by a massive margin (94,985 votes), making it one of the most decisive contests in the state so far.

At the other end, several constituencies are witnessing extremely close contests, with margins staying within a narrow range in multiple seats. Veppanahalli, Vikravandi, Udhagamandalam, Tirukkoyilur, Palani, Polur, Kumbakonam, and Kulithalai are some seats locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

Among high-profile contests, Vijay continues to maintain strong leads. In Perambur, he is leading by a comfortable margin of 49,765 votes, while in Tiruchirappalli (East), he is leading Inigo Irudayaraj (DMK) by a significant margin, highlighting TVK’s growing urban footprint.

In Chennai’s Mylapore, Venkataramanan P (TVK) has won the seat with a margin of 28,972 votes over Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP).

With counting still underway, margins are expected to fluctuate further, but early patterns already highlight one of the most diverse electoral outcomes in recent Tamil Nadu elections.

Top Highest Margins (By 8:05 PM)

Madavaram: M L Vijayprabhu (TVK) won by a massive margin of 94,985 votes.

Poonamallee: Prakasam R (TVK) has won with a margin of 72,740 votes.

Avadi: R Ramesh Kumar (TVK) is leading decisively with 76,311 votes.