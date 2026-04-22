Exclusive | We Walk 25 KM To Vote, But No One Comes To Us: Tribal Anguish From Remote Village In TN
With no roads, electricity or telecommunication services, residents including 105-year-old Kuttiyammal and her sons are forced to trek 25 km through forest terrain to vote
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Tirunelveli: In the dense forest interiors near Papanasam, tribal residents of Injikuzhi village have voiced deep anguish over what they describe as complete political neglect, alleging that no candidate from any major party has visited them ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Nestled deep within the Western Ghats, Injikuzhi lies around 25 km from the Karaiyar Dam and remains cut off from basic infrastructure. The village, inhabited by members of the Kani tribal community, once had over 100 families.
Today, most have migrated to settlements near the dam, including Agasthiyar Kani, Periya Mylar, and Chinna Mylar, due to the lack of facilities and frequent wildlife threats.
Currently, only three families continue to live in Injikuzhi, including 105-year-old Kuttiyammal and her sons. With no road access, electricity, or telecommunication services, residents are forced to trek nearly 25 kilometres through forest terrain to procure essentials like rice and groceries.
Despite these hardships, the community has remained committed to exercising its democratic rights. Ahead of the April 23 polling, residents walked an entire day through forest paths to reach Chinna Mylar near Karaiyar, where they are temporarily staying with relatives to cast their votes.
''We have never failed to vote in any election,'' said Vasanthi, a resident. ''But this time, not a single candidate came to our village. We travel such long distances to vote, yet no one bothers to come and ask for our votes.''
Residents say that while it has been customary in past elections for candidates to at least visit nearby settlements like Servalar and Karaiyar, this election has seen a complete absence of top leaders from major parties such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Indian National Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Only lower-level party workers reportedly visited the area briefly to distribute pamphlets. The region has two polling stations - at Karaiyar and Servalar - with the Karaiyar booth alone catering to over 400 voters from these tribal settlements.
Manikandan, a resident of Chinna Mylar, said the community's primary demand is basic infrastructure. ''We don’t have roads, proper housing, or essential services. We hope whoever wins will at least address these needs,'' he said.
Life in Injikuzhi continues to be fraught with challenges. The forest area is home to wild animals such as elephants and leopards, which frequently damage homes.
Yet, for residents like Kuttiyammal, who could not make the journey due to age, the village remains home.
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