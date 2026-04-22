ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | We Walk 25 KM To Vote, But No One Comes To Us: Tribal Anguish From Remote Village In TN

Tirunelveli: In the dense forest interiors near Papanasam, tribal residents of Injikuzhi village have voiced deep anguish over what they describe as complete political neglect, alleging that no candidate from any major party has visited them ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Nestled deep within the Western Ghats, Injikuzhi lies around 25 km from the Karaiyar Dam and remains cut off from basic infrastructure. The village, inhabited by members of the Kani tribal community, once had over 100 families.

Today, most have migrated to settlements near the dam, including Agasthiyar Kani, Periya Mylar, and Chinna Mylar, due to the lack of facilities and frequent wildlife threats.

Currently, only three families continue to live in Injikuzhi, including 105-year-old Kuttiyammal and her sons. With no road access, electricity, or telecommunication services, residents are forced to trek nearly 25 kilometres through forest terrain to procure essentials like rice and groceries.

Despite these hardships, the community has remained committed to exercising its democratic rights. Ahead of the April 23 polling, residents walked an entire day through forest paths to reach Chinna Mylar near Karaiyar, where they are temporarily staying with relatives to cast their votes.

''We have never failed to vote in any election,'' said Vasanthi, a resident. ''But this time, not a single candidate came to our village. We travel such long distances to vote, yet no one bothers to come and ask for our votes.''