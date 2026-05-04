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Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Ganesan's Tittakudi Constituency Shortly

Chennai: Tittakudi is a Municipality and taluk headquarters in Cuddalore district. The SC reserved Assembly seat was created out of the Mangalore (SC) seat during the 2008 delimitation exercise. It is part of the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. The 2010 Tamil film Thittakudi starring Ravi was set in the town.

It has been held by the DMK’s C V Ganesan since 2016. Since May 2021, he is serving as Tamil Nadu's Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development. This year, Ganesan is pitted against the AIADMK’s two-time MLA N Murugumaran and the TVK’s Rajasekar.