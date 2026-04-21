ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: AIMIM's Owaisi Backs DMK Alliance; Star Campaigners Intensify Final Push

In a video message shared on social media, the Hyderabad MP urged voters to cast their ballots in favour of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, expressing confidence that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power. Owaisi reiterated that his party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had already extended support to the DMK alliance.

Hyderabad/Chennai: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to voters in Tamil Nadu to support the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections 2026, as campaigning entered its final phase on Tuesday.

He also made a specific appeal for the Vaniyambadi constituency, urging voters to back Syed Farooq of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who is contesting as part of the DMK-led coalition.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a multi-cornered contest involving the DMK alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led front, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). With polling scheduled for April 23, political activity has peaked across the state.

Several prominent leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc have campaigned for the DMK alliance, including Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, the AIADMK alliance has seen high-profile campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

As the high-voltage campaign comes to a close today, all eyes are now on polling day on Thursday, with voters set to decide the outcome of one of the most closely watched electoral battles in the country.