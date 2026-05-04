Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Mathiventhan's Rasipuram Constituency Shortly
DMK’s M Mathiventhan won Rasipuram in 2021 and became the state Minister for Forests. This year, he faced BJP’s Premkumar, NTK’s Sasikala, TVK’s Lokesh Dhanapal.
File photo of M Mathiventhan, the state Minister for Forests (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
Chennai: Rasipuram, a suburb of Salem in Namakkal district, dates back to the 1st century AD. Its name is derived from 'Rajapuram', which literally means 'King's Town'. It is known for its Lord Shiva temple, said to have been constructed by King Valvil Ori. It’s known for ghee and tapioca sago.
The seat was won by the AIADMK in 2011 and 2016, before being won back by the DMK’s M Mathiventhan in 2021, with the MLA becoming the state Minister for Forests. This year, he will face off against the BJP’s S D Premkumar, NTK’s Sasikala and TVK’s Lokesh Dhanapal.