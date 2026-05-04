ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Mathiventhan's Rasipuram Constituency Shortly

File photo of M Mathiventhan, the state Minister for Forests ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Rasipuram, a suburb of Salem in Namakkal district, dates back to the 1st century AD. Its name is derived from 'Rajapuram', which literally means 'King's Town'. It is known for its Lord Shiva temple, said to have been constructed by King Valvil Ori. It’s known for ghee and tapioca sago.