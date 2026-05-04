ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Mannargudi Constituency Shortly

Chennai: The Mannargudi Municipality in Thiruvarur district, known for the prominent Vaishnavite Rajagopalaswamy temple, was founded as an agraharam by the Chola kings during the 7th century AD. It was subsequently ruled by the Vijayanagar Empire, Delhi Sultanate, Thanjavur Nayaks, Thanjavur Marathas and the British Empire. Mannargudi was a part of the erstwhile Tanjore district until India's independence in 1947 and Thanjavur district until 1991, before it was made a part of the newly-formed Tiruvarur district. The town is known for agriculture, metal working and weaving. The region around Mannargudi has considerable mineral deposits.