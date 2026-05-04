Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Shanmugam's Mailam Constituency Shortly
AIADMK has fielded senior leader C. V. Shanmugam, a former state minister and current Rajya Sabha MP, who has shifted from Villupuram to contest here
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:37 AM IST
Chennai: Mailam Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has emerged as a high-stakes battleground this election, recording a massive 89.65% voter turnout on April 23, significantly higher than the 80% and 81% polling seen in 2021 and 2016, respectively.
The contest this time has been reshaped by key political shifts. Sitting MLA C. Sivakumar of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), who won the 2021 election by defeating DMK’s R. Masilamani by a narrow margin of 2,230 votes, has moved to contest from Vikravandi. In his absence, the constituency has opened up for a fresh contest.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded senior leader C. V. Shanmugam, a former state minister and current Rajya Sabha MP, who has shifted from Villupuram to contest here.
On the other side, L. Venkatesan of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), contesting as part of the DMK-led alliance, is also in the fray. A former MLA from Tirukkoyilur (2011), Venkatesan has likewise shifted constituencies, adding another layer of political realignment to the contest.
Historically, Mailam has seen close fights. In 2021, the PMK edged past the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) by just 1%, while in 2016, the DMK’s Masilamani had defeated the AIADMK by a margin of around 7%.
With both major contenders shifting bases and alliances playing a crucial role, Mailam is witnessing a tightly contested race. As counting progresses, the key question remains whether the AIADMK can retain its influence through Shanmugam, or if the DMK-led alliance can capitalise on the reshuffle and voter turnout surge to reclaim the seat.