ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Shanmugam's Mailam Constituency Shortly

Chennai: Mailam Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has emerged as a high-stakes battleground this election, recording a massive 89.65% voter turnout on April 23, significantly higher than the 80% and 81% polling seen in 2021 and 2016, respectively.

The contest this time has been reshaped by key political shifts. Sitting MLA C. Sivakumar of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), who won the 2021 election by defeating DMK’s R. Masilamani by a narrow margin of 2,230 votes, has moved to contest from Vikravandi. In his absence, the constituency has opened up for a fresh contest.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded senior leader C. V. Shanmugam, a former state minister and current Rajya Sabha MP, who has shifted from Villupuram to contest here.