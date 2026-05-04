ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Will TN Chief Minister MK Stalin Win From Kolathur Constituency?

Chennai: All eyes are on the Kolathur constituency in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai when counting of votes takes up on May 4, 2026, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting from the constituency and seeking a re-election. This is the fourth time that Stalin, son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader late M Karunanidhi, is contesting from the constituency. This constituency was newly created in 2011 by carving it out of Villivakkam. MK Stalin has been contesting from here ever since.

Stalin had won from the constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections by defeating Aadirajaram of the AIADMK. In the 2016 election too, it was Stalin who emerged victorious from the seat. In the 2016 polls, Stalin had JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK. Stalin had polled 91, 303 votes while Prabhakar managed to secure only 53,573 votes.