Assembly Election 2026: Will TN Chief Minister MK Stalin Win From Kolathur Constituency?
The seat is a bastion of the ruling DMK, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking a re-election.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:01 AM IST
Chennai: All eyes are on the Kolathur constituency in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai when counting of votes takes up on May 4, 2026, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting from the constituency and seeking a re-election. This is the fourth time that Stalin, son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader late M Karunanidhi, is contesting from the constituency. This constituency was newly created in 2011 by carving it out of Villivakkam. MK Stalin has been contesting from here ever since.
Stalin had won from the constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections by defeating Aadirajaram of the AIADMK. In the 2016 election too, it was Stalin who emerged victorious from the seat. In the 2016 polls, Stalin had JCD Prabhakar of the AIADMK. Stalin had polled 91, 303 votes while Prabhakar managed to secure only 53,573 votes.
In the 2011 polls, Stalin had emerged victorious by defeating Sadai Sai Duraiswamy of the AIADMK by less than 3000 votes. Overall, in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is keen to retain power.
Polling for 234 Assembly seats was held in a single phase on April 23, 2026, and a record voter turnout was recorded.