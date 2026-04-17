Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: IT Raids At Multiple Locations In Karur Linked To Aides Of Senthil Balaji
Income Tax officials raided the premises of Shankar Anand, Sakthi Mess in Thirukkampuliyur and Kongu Mess on Coimbatore Road, all known associates of Senthil Balaji
Published : April 17, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Karur: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Karur linked to supporters of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, triggering heightened activity across the district.
Officials carried out raids at the premises of Shankar Anand Infra Private Limited in Sengunthapuram, owned by contractor M C Shankar Anand, a known associate of Senthil Balaji. A team of officials arrived around 11 AM and began searches at the office on Fourth Road. Simultaneously, another team conducted inspections at a separate Shankar Infra office located on Third Street in the same locality. Searches were also underway at Shankar Anand's residence in Palaniappa Nagar.
In a parallel operation, Income Tax officials raided Sakthi Mess in Thirukkampuliyur, along the Karur-Coimbatore Road, owned by Karthik, another supporter of Senthil Balaji. Searches were also conducted at his residence in Kothai Nagar.
Additionally, raids were reported at Kongu Mess on Coimbatore Road and the residence of its owner, Subramani, in Rayalur, among other locations.
Armed police and paramilitary personnel were deployed at all locations to ensure security during the operation. More than 50 Income Tax officials, working in multiple teams, are involved in the searches, which are currently underway.
Sources indicated that the number of locations under the scanner may increase as the operation progresses, making it one of the largest coordinated IT actions in Karur in recent times.
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