Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Palaniswami's Edappadi Constituency Shortly
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Palaniswami secured a hat-trick victory, polling 1,63,154 votes and defeating DMK candidate T. Sampath Kumar
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:37 AM IST
Chennai: Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district is once again in the spotlight as a high-profile electoral battleground, with Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and leader of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, seeking another victory from his political stronghold.
The constituency, which recorded a remarkable 92.09% voter turnout, has a long electoral history, having been won seven times by the AIADMK, three times by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), twice by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and once by the Congress. Edappadi gained prominence after Palaniswami, widely referred to as “Edappadi” K. Palaniswami, rose to become Chief Minister following the demise of J. Jayalalithaa.
A dominant figure in the constituency, Palaniswami has won from Edappadi five times since first being elected as an MLA in 1989. He also served as a Member of Parliament from Tiruchengode in 1998, though he lost subsequent Lok Sabha elections in 1999 and 2004.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Palaniswami secured a hat-trick victory, polling 1,63,154 votes and defeating DMK candidate T. Sampath Kumar by a massive margin of 93,802 votes, underscoring his strong grip over the constituency.
This time, he faces a fresh challenger in C. Kasi, the DMK candidate, a textile merchant who is making his electoral debut. The contest thus pits an experienced political heavyweight against a first-time entrant, adding an element of unpredictability.
As counting unfolds, the key question is whether Palaniswami will extend his dominance in Edappadi or if the DMK can make inroads in a constituency long considered an AIADMK bastion.