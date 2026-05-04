ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Counting To Begin For Palaniswami's Edappadi Constituency Shortly

Chennai: Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district is once again in the spotlight as a high-profile electoral battleground, with Edappadi K. Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and leader of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, seeking another victory from his political stronghold.

The constituency, which recorded a remarkable 92.09% voter turnout, has a long electoral history, having been won seven times by the AIADMK, three times by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), twice by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and once by the Congress. Edappadi gained prominence after Palaniswami, widely referred to as “Edappadi” K. Palaniswami, rose to become Chief Minister following the demise of J. Jayalalithaa.

A dominant figure in the constituency, Palaniswami has won from Edappadi five times since first being elected as an MLA in 1989. He also served as a Member of Parliament from Tiruchengode in 1998, though he lost subsequent Lok Sabha elections in 1999 and 2004.