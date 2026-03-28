Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Congress Can’t Be Saved if Tickets Are Sold, Slams MP S Jothimani Over Seat Selection
Jothimani launched a sharp attack on her own party, alleging a lack of transparency and warning that a sale-oriented approach could harm the party’s prospects
Published : March 28, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Chennai: In a significant internal criticism ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S Jothimani, Member of Parliament from Karur, has accused the Indian National Congress leadership of conducting the seat selection process in a 'highly secretive manner', compromising the party’s interests.
Her remarks come even as the Congress reaffirmed its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has allotted 28 seats to the party for the April 23 Assembly polls.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jothimani said that calls for transparency and wider consultations were ignored. “There is no transparency in the constituency selection. Our demand for detailed discussions was rejected,” she stated.
காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் தொகுதி தேர்வில் எவ்வித வெளிப்படைத் தனமையும் இல்லை. வெளிப்படைத்தன்மையோடும்,விரிவான விவாதத்திற்குப் பின்பே தொகுதி தேர்வு செய்யப்படவேண்டும் என்ற எங்கள் கருத்தை பொறுப்பாளர்கள் ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளவில்லை. அனைத்துமே மிக ரகசியமான முறையில் நடைபெற்றது. காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின்…— Jothimani (@jothims) March 27, 2026
The MP also expressed concern over the treatment of grassroots workers, alleging that their years of effort were being undermined. ''It is painful to see the hard work of loyal cadres being traded away by those who have not contributed to the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu,'' she said.
Issuing a strong warning ahead of candidate selection, she cautioned that a 'transactional mindset' could have serious consequences. ''If this sale-based approach continues in selecting candidates, no one will be able to save the Congress in Tamil Nadu,'' she remarked.
காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் தொகுதி தேர்வில் எவ்வித வெளிப்படைத் தனமையும் இல்லை. வெளிப்படைத்தன்மையோடும்,விரிவான விவாதத்திற்குப் பின்பே தொகுதி தேர்வு செய்யப்படவேண்டும் என்ற எங்கள் கருத்தை பொறுப்பாளர்கள் ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளவில்லை. அனைத்துமே மிக ரகசியமான முறையில் நடைபெற்றது. காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின்…— Jothimani (@jothims) March 27, 2026
Jothimani further indicated that she would not remain silent and plans to issue a detailed statement once the official list of candidates is announced.
The development has sparked fresh debate within political circles, with major players like the DMK, AIADMK, and emerging outfits such as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), formed by actor turned politician Vijay, intensifying preparations for the upcoming electoral battle.