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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Congress Can’t Be Saved if Tickets Are Sold, Slams MP S Jothimani Over Seat Selection

MP S Jothimani calls for transparency in the Congress party ( PTI )

Chennai: In a significant internal criticism ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S Jothimani, Member of Parliament from Karur, has accused the Indian National Congress leadership of conducting the seat selection process in a 'highly secretive manner', compromising the party’s interests. Her remarks come even as the Congress reaffirmed its alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has allotted 28 seats to the party for the April 23 Assembly polls. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jothimani said that calls for transparency and wider consultations were ignored. “There is no transparency in the constituency selection. Our demand for detailed discussions was rejected,” she stated.