PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit Will Boost DMK's 200-Seat Target, Says CM Stalin In Coimbatore Rally
DMK chief also alleged that remarks made about Tamils in states like Bihar would not be tolerated in Tamil Nadu.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state would politically benefit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, expressing confidence of achieving a '200-seat target' in the Assembly elections for 234 seats on April 23.
Addressing a massive campaign rally of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) at the CODISSIA grounds here, Stalin said the roadshow of Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would only strengthen the ruling alliance's prospects.
"When Modi and Amit Shah visit Tamil Nadu, it reinforces our resolve. We are confident of reaching our 200-seat goal," Stalin said, striking an optimistic tone ahead of the polls.
During the rally, Stalin introduced key alliance candidates contesting from various constituencies in the Coimbatore region. Stalin introduced alliance candidates from various constituencies, including Senthil Balaji (for Coimbatore South), Senthamizh Selvan (Coimbatore North), Sabari Karthikeyan (Kinathukadavu), Sudhakar (Valparai), Thalapathi Murugesan (Sulur) and Nithyanandhan (KMDK for Pollachi). He also called upon party workers and supporters to extend full backing to Congress candidates, expected to be announced by Rahul Gandhi in seats such as Singanallur and Kavundampalayam.
The event witnessed the presence of several senior leaders from alliance parties, signalling an intensified campaign push in western Tamil Nadu, a region considered electorally significant.
Highlighting his government’s development agenda, Stalin listed major infrastructure and welfare initiatives undertaken in Coimbatore. These included projects such as the Semmozhi Park, GD Naidu flyover, a hockey stadium, the Pillur Phase-III drinking water scheme, and the Ukkadam bus terminus. The DMK chief also pointed to power subsidies for powerloom workers as a key support measure for the local economy.
Stalin added that the Periyar Knowledge Centre would be inaugurated after his return to office, underscoring the DMK's continued focus on development and public infrastructure. Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Stalin alleged that remarks made about Tamils in states like Bihar would not be tolerated in Tamil Nadu. He further accused the Centre of neglecting key infrastructure proposals, including metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai.
"The people of Tamil Nadu will respond to such neglect through the ballot," he said, urging voters to reject the BJP in the upcoming elections.
With polling for 234 seats scheduled for April 23, the rally marked a significant moment in the DMK-led alliance’s campaign, as it seeks to consolidate support and push aggressively towards its ambitious electoral target.
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