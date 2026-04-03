ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit Will Boost DMK's 200-Seat Target, Says CM Stalin In Coimbatore Rally

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state would politically benefit the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, expressing confidence of achieving a '200-seat target' in the Assembly elections for 234 seats on April 23.

Addressing a massive campaign rally of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) at the CODISSIA grounds here, Stalin said the roadshow of Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would only strengthen the ruling alliance's prospects.

"When Modi and Amit Shah visit Tamil Nadu, it reinforces our resolve. We are confident of reaching our 200-seat goal," Stalin said, striking an optimistic tone ahead of the polls.

During the rally, Stalin introduced key alliance candidates contesting from various constituencies in the Coimbatore region. Stalin introduced alliance candidates from various constituencies, including Senthil Balaji (for Coimbatore South), Senthamizh Selvan (Coimbatore North), Sabari Karthikeyan (Kinathukadavu), Sudhakar (Valparai), Thalapathi Murugesan (Sulur) and Nithyanandhan (KMDK for Pollachi). He also called upon party workers and supporters to extend full backing to Congress candidates, expected to be announced by Rahul Gandhi in seats such as Singanallur and Kavundampalayam.

The event witnessed the presence of several senior leaders from alliance parties, signalling an intensified campaign push in western Tamil Nadu, a region considered electorally significant.