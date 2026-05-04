ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026 | Will Udhayanidhi Stalin Win From Chepauk-Triplicane Seat?

Chennai: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Chepauk-Triplicane, which comes in Chennai.

It is the constituency that, within a span of five years, brought Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Miniser MK Stalin, the distinctions of serving as an MLA, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from here for the second consecutive time. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi polled 93285 votes and defeated Kassalli AVA of the PMK, who managed to secure only 23930 votes.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, DMK’s J Anbazhagan emerged as the winner after polling 67982 votes. He defeated A Noorjahan of the AIADMK, who managed to poll 53818 votes.