Assembly Election 2026 | Will Udhayanidhi Stalin Win From Chepauk-Triplicane Seat?
The seat has been the bastion of the DMK, and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is seeking a re-election.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
Chennai: One of the key seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is the Chepauk-Triplicane, which comes in Chennai.
It is the constituency that, within a span of five years, brought Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Miniser MK Stalin, the distinctions of serving as an MLA, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, and the Deputy Chief Minister.
Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from here for the second consecutive time. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi polled 93285 votes and defeated Kassalli AVA of the PMK, who managed to secure only 23930 votes.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, DMK’s J Anbazhagan emerged as the winner after polling 67982 votes. He defeated A Noorjahan of the AIADMK, who managed to poll 53818 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly elections, it was DMK’s J Anbazhagan, who won the battle and became and a MLA.
In a nutshell, the seat has been the bastion of the DMK and it remains to be seen whether Udhayanidhi can make it to the Assembly and become a second-time MLA. The results will be declared on May 4, 2026, and we will get the answer then. The seats falls in an urban area and so the issues are mostly civic ones.
For the record, polling for the 234-member Assembly in Tamil Nadu took place on April 23, and a record voter turnout was recorded.