Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Unveils Manifesto: ₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders, Focus On Women & Jobs
The party promises, ₹2,000 for women heads of households, a one-time grant of ₹10,000, three free LPG cylinders during Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali
Published : April 14, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, promising a wide-ranging welfare and development agenda with a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, household financial relief, infrastructure expansion and stricter law enforcement.
The manifesto was unveiled in Chennai by Union Minister J P Nadda, who positioned the party as a credible alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government. The BJP criticised rising inflation and the cost of living, while outlining direct financial support measures aimed at easing economic pressures on families.
A key highlight of the manifesto is a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for women heads of households, along with a one-time grant of ₹10,000 for every family. The party also promised three free LPG cylinders annually during major festivals such as Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali.
These measures are aimed at providing immediate relief to households grappling with rising living costs.
Women’s welfare and entrepreneurship form the core of the BJP’s vision. The party has pledged interest-free loans of up to ₹50 lakh for women-led manufacturing units, along with a 20% government procurement quota for such enterprises.
Additional proposals include subsidies for e-scooters and financial protection for gig workers, including insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh and monthly support for fuel or electric vehicle charging.
Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department
The manifesto outlines a tough stance on law enforcement, including the creation of a dedicated Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department with a specialised intelligence wing to tackle narcotics.
The party has also promised measures to improve safety, particularly for women and children, such as zero-FIR registration, expanded CCTV coverage in public transport and educational institutions, and better utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund. Fast-track courts for serious crimes have also been proposed.
On infrastructure, the BJP has proposed ambitious projects, including high-speed rail corridors connecting Chennai with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with regional rapid transit systems in western Tamil Nadu.
Plans also include expanding semi-urban rail networks and introducing sleeper variants of Vande Bharat Express trains to connect Chennai with major metros.
In the healthcare sector, the party has promised free annual doorstep health check-ups for senior citizens, expansion of trauma care facilities, and enhanced support for rare disease treatment.
Education and employment initiatives include interest-free education loans, district-level coaching centres, and the creation of one lakh government jobs. Skill development programmes and industry-linked training are also part of the roadmap.
The manifesto further outlines plans for desalination projects, industrial parks, skill universities and promotion of pilgrimage tourism. The BJP said its approach aims to balance welfare measures with long-term economic growth and employment generation.
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