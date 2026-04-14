ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Unveils Manifesto: ₹2,000 Monthly Aid, Free LPG Cylinders, Focus On Women & Jobs

Union Minister J P Nadda (second fron right) releasing Tamil Nadu BJP's manifesto. Also seen are leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan (from left), Nainar Nagendran and K Annamalai ( IANS )

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, promising a wide-ranging welfare and development agenda with a strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, household financial relief, infrastructure expansion and stricter law enforcement.

The manifesto was unveiled in Chennai by Union Minister J P Nadda, who positioned the party as a credible alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government. The BJP criticised rising inflation and the cost of living, while outlining direct financial support measures aimed at easing economic pressures on families.

A key highlight of the manifesto is a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for women heads of households, along with a one-time grant of ₹10,000 for every family. The party also promised three free LPG cylinders annually during major festivals such as Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali.

These measures are aimed at providing immediate relief to households grappling with rising living costs.

Women’s welfare and entrepreneurship form the core of the BJP’s vision. The party has pledged interest-free loans of up to ₹50 lakh for women-led manufacturing units, along with a 20% government procurement quota for such enterprises.

Additional proposals include subsidies for e-scooters and financial protection for gig workers, including insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh and monthly support for fuel or electric vehicle charging.

Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department