ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP, Congress Release Tamil Nadu Candidate List; Annamalai Out, Vanathi And Murugan In

Chennai: Ending days of intense speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released list of all 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, but notably left out former state president K. Annamalai from the fray.

The announcement has put to rest the high-profile debate within party circles over whether Annamalai would contest, particularly from Coimbatore (North), where his supporters had been actively campaigning.

The BJP has fielded several prominent leaders including Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and prominent Dalit leader L Murugan (Avanashi), former state president and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore (North)), Kirthika Shivkumar (Modakkurichi), S Vijayadharani (Vilavancode), Nagesh Kumar (Thalli), state president Nainar Nagenthran (Sattur) among others.

Vanathi Srinivasan’s candidature in Coimbatore (North) is particularly significant, as the seat was widely seen as a potential entry point for Annamalai.

The exclusion of Annamalai from the candidate list has triggered fresh discussions within the party and political circles. Earlier, there were strong indications that the BJP high command was considering fielding him, even reportedly asking Vanathi Srinivasan to vacate the seat.

However, the final list suggests a strategic recalibration by the central leadership, possibly keeping Annamalai out of electoral contest for now while assigning him a broader organisational or campaign role.

The BJP is contesting 27 seats as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), following a seat-sharing agreement with Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The announcement comes just days before the April 6 deadline for filing nominations, ending prolonged uncertainty over candidate selection.

Rajasimha Mahindra (Avadi), C Elumalai (Tiruvannamalai), SD Premkumar (Rasipuram (Reserved), Bhojarajan (Udhagamandalam), S. Thangaraj (Tiruppur (South), Govi. Chandru (Tiruvarur), and M Muruganandam (Thanjavur) N Ramachandran (Pudukkottai), Kavitha Srikanth (Aranthangi), Pon V Balaganapathy (Manamadurai (SC), Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai South), GBS K Nagendran (Ramanathapuram), KRM Radhakrishnan (Tiruchendur), Ananthan Ayyasamy (Vasudevanallur (SC), SP Balakrishnan (Radhapuram), MR Gandhi (Nagercoil), T Sivakumar (Colachel) and P Ramesh (Padmanabhapuram) are the other candidates.