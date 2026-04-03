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BJP, Congress Release Tamil Nadu Candidate List; Annamalai Out, Vanathi And Murugan In

The BJP list include Union Minister L Murugan while Congress names TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai and CSI leader TT Praveen to contest from Sriperumbudur, Vilavancode

BJP COIMBATORE NORTH SITTING MLA VANATHI SRINIVASAN MODAKURICHI CONSTITUENCY NDA AIADMK EDAPPADI
The BJP annouced all 27 candidates in Tamil Nadu ending days speculation (Reprentational image)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST

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Updated : April 3, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST

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Chennai: Ending days of intense speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released list of all 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, but notably left out former state president K. Annamalai from the fray.

The announcement has put to rest the high-profile debate within party circles over whether Annamalai would contest, particularly from Coimbatore (North), where his supporters had been actively campaigning.

The BJP has fielded several prominent leaders including Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and prominent Dalit leader L Murugan (Avanashi), former state president and Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore (North)), Kirthika Shivkumar (Modakkurichi), S Vijayadharani (Vilavancode), Nagesh Kumar (Thalli), state president Nainar Nagenthran (Sattur) among others.

Vanathi Srinivasan’s candidature in Coimbatore (North) is particularly significant, as the seat was widely seen as a potential entry point for Annamalai.

The exclusion of Annamalai from the candidate list has triggered fresh discussions within the party and political circles. Earlier, there were strong indications that the BJP high command was considering fielding him, even reportedly asking Vanathi Srinivasan to vacate the seat.

However, the final list suggests a strategic recalibration by the central leadership, possibly keeping Annamalai out of electoral contest for now while assigning him a broader organisational or campaign role.

The BJP is contesting 27 seats as part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), following a seat-sharing agreement with Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The announcement comes just days before the April 6 deadline for filing nominations, ending prolonged uncertainty over candidate selection.

Rajasimha Mahindra (Avadi), C Elumalai (Tiruvannamalai), SD Premkumar (Rasipuram (Reserved), Bhojarajan (Udhagamandalam), S. Thangaraj (Tiruppur (South), Govi. Chandru (Tiruvarur), and M Muruganandam (Thanjavur) N Ramachandran (Pudukkottai), Kavitha Srikanth (Aranthangi), Pon V Balaganapathy (Manamadurai (SC), Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai South), GBS K Nagendran (Ramanathapuram), KRM Radhakrishnan (Tiruchendur), Ananthan Ayyasamy (Vasudevanallur (SC), SP Balakrishnan (Radhapuram), MR Gandhi (Nagercoil), T Sivakumar (Colachel) and P Ramesh (Padmanabhapuram) are the other candidates.

The leader of the political outfit South India Forward Bloc’s, KC Thirumaran, will contest from Tirupattur.

TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai in fray

The Indian National Congress has officially released its list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, putting an end to days of uncertainty over its nominees.Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai will contest from the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency, while former MP A. Chella Kumar has been fielded from Krishnagiri. The surprising candidate is Church of South India (CSI) South Kerala Diocese secretary TT Praveen who will try his luck from Vilavancode.

The Congress is contesting as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance headed by M. K. Stalin. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the DMK is contesting 164 out of the total 234 constituencies, while Congress is contesting 27 seats.

The announcement comes after prolonged internal discussions and consultations with the central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The delay had triggered discontent among sections of party cadres, with allegations over candidate selection and representation.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23.

Also read

Annamalai Resigns As BJP Election Tour In-Charge For Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Congress Can’t Be Saved if Tickets Are Sold, Slams MP S Jothimani Over Seat Selection

Last Updated : April 3, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST

TAGGED:

BJP COIMBATORE NORTH
SITTING MLA VANATHI SRINIVASAN
UNION MINISTER L MURUGAN
NDA AIADMK EDAPPADI
ANNAMALAI OUT VANATHI IN

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