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Tamil Nadu Elections: Uncertainty Over TVK Chief Vijay’s Perambur Campaign As Permission Awaited

Chennai District Election Officer Kumaragurubaran stated that permission has neither been granted nor denied so far as they await a formal application for approval.

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026 CTOR TURNED POLITICIAN VIJAY TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM PERAMBUR CAMPAIGN
Election Officer Kumaragurubaran stated that permission has neither been granted nor denied so far, as the required application has not been formally submitted through the prescribed process (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 28, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The campaign event of Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), scheduled for March 28 in Perambur, remains uncertain as permission has not yet been granted by the election authorities.

Clarifying the situation, Chennai District Election Officer Kumaragurubaran stated that permission has neither been granted nor denied so far, as the required application has not been formally submitted through the prescribed process.

"Campaign permission is granted only after a formal application is submitted online. The police department reviews the request, and only after their approval do we issue permission," he said.

He further emphasised that political parties are allowed to hold events only at venues pre-approved by the police, taking into account factors such as crowd size and potential public inconvenience.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 23, with all major political parties intensifying their campaigns. Vijay’s planned campaign in Perambur has attracted significant attention, especially amid speculation that he may contest from the constituency.

Officials reiterated that applications for campaign permissions must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance. In case of delays or rejections, parties will be informed with valid reasons, Kumaragurubaran added.

Chennai ready for polls

Meanwhile, election preparations are underway across Chennai. The Election Officer informed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for all 16 Assembly constituencies in the city are being dispatched in phases. Machines for constituencies including Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery, RK Nagar, Perambur, Villivakkam, and Egmore have already been sent, while the remaining will be dispatched shortly.

Training sessions for election personnel are also scheduled as part of the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of polling, officials said.

Also Read:

  1. TVK Goes Solo In Puducherry Assembly Polls, Vijay Announces Candidates For 30 Seats
  2. Congress-DMK Yet To Seal Alliance In Puducherry As Nominations Close On March 23

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
CTOR TURNED POLITICIAN VIJAY
TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM TVK
ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026
VIJAY CAMPAIGN IN PERAMBUR

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