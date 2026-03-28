ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Elections: Uncertainty Over TVK Chief Vijay’s Perambur Campaign As Permission Awaited

Election Officer Kumaragurubaran stated that permission has neither been granted nor denied so far, as the required application has not been formally submitted through the prescribed process ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The campaign event of Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), scheduled for March 28 in Perambur, remains uncertain as permission has not yet been granted by the election authorities.

Clarifying the situation, Chennai District Election Officer Kumaragurubaran stated that permission has neither been granted nor denied so far, as the required application has not been formally submitted through the prescribed process.

"Campaign permission is granted only after a formal application is submitted online. The police department reviews the request, and only after their approval do we issue permission," he said.

He further emphasised that political parties are allowed to hold events only at venues pre-approved by the police, taking into account factors such as crowd size and potential public inconvenience.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 23, with all major political parties intensifying their campaigns. Vijay’s planned campaign in Perambur has attracted significant attention, especially amid speculation that he may contest from the constituency.