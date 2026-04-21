Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Stalin Is My Brother, My Support Will Continue, Says Kejriwal; AAP Backs DMK
Aam Aadmi Party national convener said he was campaigning to ensure the return of the DMK government, praising its governance over the past five years.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Chennai: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended strong support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, calling Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin his 'brother' and asserting that his backing would continue despite not being part of the INDIA bloc.
Arriving in Chennai as campaigning entered its final phase, the AAP leader joined Stalin for a roadshow and later addressed the media at a hotel in Guindy. Kejriwal said he was campaigning to ensure the return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, praising its governance over the past five years.
"Tamil Nadu has seen significant development, and several schemes from the state are now being replicated across the country," he said, urging voters to back the DMK alliance in the April 23 Assembly elections.
Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal alleged that the party was attempting to expand its footprint in the state through the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
"People of Tamil Nadu do not support the BJP. They should first address issues in states where they are in power," he said. He also criticised the BJP's 'double engine' governance model, claiming it had failed to deliver results. Referring to Gujarat, he alleged that corruption remained a serious issue despite long-term BJP rule.
On actor Vijay's political entry through the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Kejriwal said while democracy allows anyone to contest, it was unlikely to significantly impact the current election.
When asked about Stalin's potential role in national opposition politics, Kejriwal maintained that he was not part of the INDIA alliance and declined to comment. However, he reiterated his personal equation with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. "We are like brothers. I will continue to support him and campaign whenever needed," he said.
Kejriwal further warned that a BJP victory in Tamil Nadu could affect welfare schemes, citing his experience in Delhi, where he alleged several initiatives had been rolled back.
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