ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 | Stalin Is My Brother, My Support Will Continue, Says Kejriwal; AAP Backs DMK

Chennai: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday extended strong support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, calling Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin his 'brother' and asserting that his backing would continue despite not being part of the INDIA bloc.

Arriving in Chennai as campaigning entered its final phase, the AAP leader joined Stalin for a roadshow and later addressed the media at a hotel in Guindy. Kejriwal said he was campaigning to ensure the return of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, praising its governance over the past five years.

"Tamil Nadu has seen significant development, and several schemes from the state are now being replicated across the country," he said, urging voters to back the DMK alliance in the April 23 Assembly elections.

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal alleged that the party was attempting to expand its footprint in the state through the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).