Tamil Nadu Announces Rs 2 Per Unit Power Subsidy For Eateries, Other Support Measures Amid West Asia Crisis
Tamil Nadu offers Rs 2/unit electricity subsidy, loans, and fuel alternatives to support eateries, industries, and farmers amid the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit on additional electricity consumption incurred by restaurants and tea shops when they utilise electric stoves as an alternative to gas cylinders.
The state is currently facing a shortage of gas cylinders due to the prevailing conflict situation in the Gulf nations, a situation that has adversely affected various sectors, including industries and the restaurant sector.
Against this backdrop and demands by industry leaders, a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was held today to deliberate on the measures required to effectively address and manage this cylinder shortage.
Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Radhakrishnan said that some decisions were made regarding the measures to be implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.
“The Chief Minister announced that a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit would be provided to food establishments—including restaurants, tea shops, and cloud kitchens—to offset the additional electricity consumption incurred when they switch from using LPG cylinders to electric stoves,” he said.
The ACS further stated that the subsidy would remain in effect for the entire duration that the restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders – announced by the Union Government – remain in force.
“To assist Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that rely on LPG cylinders in navigating this crisis, provisions have been made—under the 'Employment Generation Programme for Youth'—to facilitate the procurement of electrical appliances, such as electric stoves and heaters,” he said.
The Chief Minister has also issued orders to provide loans under the UYEGP scheme with a subsidy of 25 per cent (up to a maximum of Rs. 3.75 lakhs); under the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurs Development Scheme, to provide loans up to Rs. 10 lakhs with a 25 per cent subsidy (up to Rs. 2 lakhs); and under the Annal Ambedkar Business Pioneers Scheme, to provide loans with a 35 per cent subsidy (up to a maximum of Rs. 1 crore).
No approval from Pollution Control Board
In Tamil Nadu, 60,698 industries currently operate using fuels such as LPG, CNG, diesel, furnace oil, and firewood, having obtained the necessary consent from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. An order has been issued stating that these industries may utilise alternative fuels—such as kerosene, RDF, HSD, and biomass—in place of LPG and CNG.
Furthermore, it has been clarified that obtaining a specific Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is not required for this transition; merely providing prior intimation is deemed sufficient. The exemption shall remain in force until the expiration of the time limit stipulated by the central government regarding restrictions on the usage of LPG and CNG.
Uninterrupted milk procurement
Across Tamil Nadu, there exists the capacity to procure and process 55 lakh litres of milk per day through a network of 9,300 primary milk producers' cooperative societies.
In light of the current difficulties, orders have been issued to take measures ensuring that any surplus milk—exceeding immediate demand—is procured from milk producers by the Aavin Milk Cooperative Societies without any restrictions.
Measures to prevent vegetable sale disruption
“As restaurants face closure due to the shortage of LPG cylinders, the sale of vegetables produced by farmers is at risk of being adversely affected. With the livelihood of farmers in mind, orders have been issued permitting them to sell the vegetables and fruits they have cultivated—without facing any difficulties or restrictions—at the 194 Uzhavar Santhais (Farmers' Markets) located across the state,” Radhakrishnan said.
Annadurai, the state government coordinator for oil companies, stated that they had a stock of petrol and diesel sufficient for up to one month, and arrangements would be made for the period beyond that as well.
“No need to panic, as the rumours have doubled the sales of petrol and diesel. In urban areas, LPG cylinders will be supplied once every 25 days. Gas supplies will be provided on a priority basis to hospitals, schools, colleges, and hostels,” he said.
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