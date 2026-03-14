ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Announces Rs 2 Per Unit Power Subsidy For Eateries, Other Support Measures Amid West Asia Crisis

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit on additional electricity consumption incurred by restaurants and tea shops when they utilise electric stoves as an alternative to gas cylinders.

The state is currently facing a shortage of gas cylinders due to the prevailing conflict situation in the Gulf nations, a situation that has adversely affected various sectors, including industries and the restaurant sector.

Against this backdrop and demands by industry leaders, a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was held today to deliberate on the measures required to effectively address and manage this cylinder shortage.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Radhakrishnan said that some decisions were made regarding the measures to be implemented by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu Announces Rs 2 Per Unit Power Subsidy For Eateries, Other Support Measures Amid West Asia Crisis (ETV Bharat)

“The Chief Minister announced that a subsidy of Rs 2 per unit would be provided to food establishments—including restaurants, tea shops, and cloud kitchens—to offset the additional electricity consumption incurred when they switch from using LPG cylinders to electric stoves,” he said.

The ACS further stated that the subsidy would remain in effect for the entire duration that the restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders – announced by the Union Government – remain in force.

“To assist Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that rely on LPG cylinders in navigating this crisis, provisions have been made—under the 'Employment Generation Programme for Youth'—to facilitate the procurement of electrical appliances, such as electric stoves and heaters,” he said.

The Chief Minister has also issued orders to provide loans under the UYEGP scheme with a subsidy of 25 per cent (up to a maximum of Rs. 3.75 lakhs); under the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurs Development Scheme, to provide loans up to Rs. 10 lakhs with a 25 per cent subsidy (up to Rs. 2 lakhs); and under the Annal Ambedkar Business Pioneers Scheme, to provide loans with a 35 per cent subsidy (up to a maximum of Rs. 1 crore).