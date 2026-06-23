Death Toll In Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Mishap Rises To 9, At Least 69 Hospitalised
Officials said ammonia gas accidentally leaked from a cooling pipeline inside the factory, exposing nearly 80 workers and staff members present on the premises.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing plant in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has risen to nine, as officials confirmed about death of two victims from Assam on Tuesday. Sixty nine people are currently under treatment at various hospitals, while two workers have been discharged after necessary preliminary treatment.
The mishap occurred on Sunday (June 21) at a seafood processing facility operated by St. Peter & Paul Seafood Exports in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam. According to officials, ammonia gas accidentally leaked from a cooling pipeline inside the factory, exposing nearly 80 workers and staff members present on the premises.
Media Bulletin : Ammonia Gas Leak Incident.— Office of Health Minister Tamil Nadu (@HM_TamilNadu) June 23, 2026
Date : 23.06.2026 pic.twitter.com/8WgV8uAXwB
Within minutes of the leakage, several workers complained of breathing difficulties, eye irritation and respiratory distress before collapsing. Emergency rescue operations were launched immediately, involving the district administration, police, fire and rescue services, and health department personnel.
A total of 80 people were affected in the incident. Officials said the victims include migrant workers from several states, comprising 29 from Odisha, 18 from Assam, eight from Jharkhand, three from Kerala, one from West Bengal and eight from Tamil Nadu, while two are yet to be identified.
Hospital-wise Status
- At Vels Hospital in Chennai, 33 victims were admitted. Three patients succumbed to their injuries, while two were discharged after treatment. Twenty eight people remain under medical care.
- At Venkateswara Hospital in Thiruvallur, 19 patients were admitted. One person died, while 18 continue to undergo treatment.
- At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, 13 victims were admitted. Two patients died and 11 remain under treatment.
- At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, 12 victims were admitted. Two succumbed to the effects of the gas leak, while 10 continue to receive treatment.
According to official figures, nine people have lost their lives so far, while 69 are hospitalised.
Victims Identified
The deceased have been identified as:
- Shibani (Odisha)
- Jumani Juang (Odisha)
- Geetha Juanga (Odisha)
- Purnima Juanga (Odisha)
- Champabati Juanga (Odisha)
- Parbavathi Juanga (Odisha)
- one unidentified person (Odisha);
- Sita Hasda (Assam)
- Anjila Soren (Assam).
Medical Condition
Hospital sources said many of those exposed to the ammonia gas are suffering from breathing difficulties, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, persistent coughing, and other respiratory complications. Several patients remain in intensive care and are being closely monitored by medical teams.
Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Safety inspections are also expected to be carried out at the facility to determine the exact cause of the leak and assess compliance with industrial safety regulations.
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