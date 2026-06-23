ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Toll In Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Mishap Rises To 9, At Least 69 Hospitalised

Chennai: The death toll from the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing plant in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has risen to nine, as officials confirmed about death of two victims from Assam on Tuesday. Sixty nine people are currently under treatment at various hospitals, while two workers have been discharged after necessary preliminary treatment.

The mishap occurred on Sunday (June 21) at a seafood processing facility operated by St. Peter & Paul Seafood Exports in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam. According to officials, ammonia gas accidentally leaked from a cooling pipeline inside the factory, exposing nearly 80 workers and staff members present on the premises.

Within minutes of the leakage, several workers complained of breathing difficulties, eye irritation and respiratory distress before collapsing. Emergency rescue operations were launched immediately, involving the district administration, police, fire and rescue services, and health department personnel.

A total of 80 people were affected in the incident. Officials said the victims include migrant workers from several states, comprising 29 from Odisha, 18 from Assam, eight from Jharkhand, three from Kerala, one from West Bengal and eight from Tamil Nadu, while two are yet to be identified.

Hospital-wise Status