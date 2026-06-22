ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Accident: Death Toll Rises To 5 As More Women Migrant Workers Succumb

An ambulance transporting one of the injured from a shrimp processing unit in Thiruvallur district, on Sunday, June 21, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Three women succumbed to the injuries sustained during the ammonia gas leak accident reported at a private shrimp processing plant in Kannigaipair locality which is about 30 km from the City, taking the total of the deceased migrant workers to five, the government informed the House via a statement on Monday.

Presenting a statement under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development J Mohamed Farvas revealed how the Sunday ammonia leak accident incident happened and what the government has done so far.

He presented the statement amid pandemonium caused by the Opposition members from the AIADMK ranks, as Speaker JCD Prabhakar insisted the members not to intervene in the speech.

Farvas said the Sunday accident reported at Peter and Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in neighbouring Thiruvallur district was caused due to a leak developed in the pipeline supplying ammonia to the ice flakes generator.

A total of five women have died so far due to the injuries, the minister said, adding that a total of 74 persons including four men were injured. The minister did not reveal the details of the deceased except for their gender and that they were migrants.

He said the casualties in the accident had risen to five with three more women succumbing to the injuries at different government hospitals.

According to the minister, 15 workers were admitted to the Critical Care Unit of government hospitals while 27 more in similar care at a private hospital. "Their health is under constant monitoring," he said.