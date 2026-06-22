Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Accident: Death Toll Rises To 5 As More Women Migrant Workers Succumb
On Sunday, an ammonia leak at a shrimp processing unit led to deaths of two women migrant workers and injuries of 72 others in Thiruvallur.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Chennai: Three women succumbed to the injuries sustained during the ammonia gas leak accident reported at a private shrimp processing plant in Kannigaipair locality which is about 30 km from the City, taking the total of the deceased migrant workers to five, the government informed the House via a statement on Monday.
Presenting a statement under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development J Mohamed Farvas revealed how the Sunday ammonia leak accident incident happened and what the government has done so far.
He presented the statement amid pandemonium caused by the Opposition members from the AIADMK ranks, as Speaker JCD Prabhakar insisted the members not to intervene in the speech.
Farvas said the Sunday accident reported at Peter and Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in neighbouring Thiruvallur district was caused due to a leak developed in the pipeline supplying ammonia to the ice flakes generator.
A total of five women have died so far due to the injuries, the minister said, adding that a total of 74 persons including four men were injured. The minister did not reveal the details of the deceased except for their gender and that they were migrants.
He said the casualties in the accident had risen to five with three more women succumbing to the injuries at different government hospitals.
According to the minister, 15 workers were admitted to the Critical Care Unit of government hospitals while 27 more in similar care at a private hospital. "Their health is under constant monitoring," he said.
As for the other 27, the minister said they were being treated for their simple injuries.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was devastated to learn about the tragedy and had ordered a disbursal of Rs 2 lakh each to the nearest kin of the deceased, the Minister told the legislators.
The CM had also announced that the government will bear the expenses incurred for transporting the corpses and will provide the funeral in a dignified manner.
The minister also said the CM has directed the constitution of a joint team comprising officials of the health and pollution control board to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours. The team has also been tasked to submit a comprehensive report in three days.
The minister said the CM has ordered that financial compensation under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme and government relief fund would have to be expedited and delivered to the affected families without any delay.
Meanwhile, a team of officials from Odisha have arrived at the City and are visiting the hospitals both the state-run and private, where the injured are under treatment.
On Sunday afternoon, 74 workers were exposed to ammonia gas leak when they were packing the seafood.
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