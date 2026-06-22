ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Accident: Death Toll Rises To 5 As More Women Migrant Workers Succumb

On Sunday, an ammonia leak at a shrimp processing unit led to deaths of two women migrant workers and injuries of 72 others in Thiruvallur.

An ambulance transporting one of the injured from a shrimp processing unit in Thiruvallur district, on Sunday, June 21, 2026.
An ambulance transporting one of the injured from a shrimp processing unit in Thiruvallur district, on Sunday, June 21, 2026. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Three women succumbed to the injuries sustained during the ammonia gas leak accident reported at a private shrimp processing plant in Kannigaipair locality which is about 30 km from the City, taking the total of the deceased migrant workers to five, the government informed the House via a statement on Monday.

Presenting a statement under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development J Mohamed Farvas revealed how the Sunday ammonia leak accident incident happened and what the government has done so far.

He presented the statement amid pandemonium caused by the Opposition members from the AIADMK ranks, as Speaker JCD Prabhakar insisted the members not to intervene in the speech.

Farvas said the Sunday accident reported at Peter and Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in neighbouring Thiruvallur district was caused due to a leak developed in the pipeline supplying ammonia to the ice flakes generator.

A total of five women have died so far due to the injuries, the minister said, adding that a total of 74 persons including four men were injured. The minister did not reveal the details of the deceased except for their gender and that they were migrants.

He said the casualties in the accident had risen to five with three more women succumbing to the injuries at different government hospitals.

According to the minister, 15 workers were admitted to the Critical Care Unit of government hospitals while 27 more in similar care at a private hospital. "Their health is under constant monitoring," he said.

As for the other 27, the minister said they were being treated for their simple injuries.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was devastated to learn about the tragedy and had ordered a disbursal of Rs 2 lakh each to the nearest kin of the deceased, the Minister told the legislators.

The CM had also announced that the government will bear the expenses incurred for transporting the corpses and will provide the funeral in a dignified manner.

The minister also said the CM has directed the constitution of a joint team comprising officials of the health and pollution control board to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours. The team has also been tasked to submit a comprehensive report in three days.

The minister said the CM has ordered that financial compensation under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme and government relief fund would have to be expedited and delivered to the affected families without any delay.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from Odisha have arrived at the City and are visiting the hospitals both the state-run and private, where the injured are under treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, 74 workers were exposed to ammonia gas leak when they were packing the seafood.

Read More

  1. Two Dead, Over 40 Critical After Ammonia Gas Leak In Tamil Nadu Seafood Factory
  2. Punjab: Ammonia Gas Leak Sparks Panic After Cold Store Roof Collapses in Bathinda; One Trapped

TAGGED:

DEATH TOLL
GOVERNMENT
TAMIL NADU
THIRUVALLUR
AMMONIA GAS LEAK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.