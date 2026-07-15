Tamil Nadu Allows Reporting Bribe Demands On WhatsApp
State Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar has also directed all government departments and offices to put up and prominently display anti-bribery notice boards.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: Taking its fight against corruption to the next level, the Tamil Nadu government has now allowed its people to report demands for bribe by sending a WhatsApp message to the number 9498180936. Besides reporting bribe demands, citizens can also send complaints of bribe to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) by email to dvac@nic.in, or call the numbers 044-22321090, 22321085, 22310989 and 22342142.
The WhatsApp number will now be posted on all official websites of Tamil Nadu government departments along with a link to the DVAC portal, to enable people to report government employees demanding bribes.
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Tuesday issued a circular to heads of all government departments, collectors and district-level officers, asking them to ensure anti-bribery notice boards containing the slogan "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence", are prominently displayed, both in English and Tamil, in all government offices and public places across the state.
District Collectors have been instructed to direct the staff of the inspection wings and cells attached to them to inspect government offices and verify whether these instructions are properly implemented. The circular also asked the department heads to send a compliance report on this matter to the Human Resources Management Department.
Earlier, successive governments had issued orders and letters, asking departments to display anti-bribery notice boards, but many did not comply. This made the new government issue a fresh circular, seeking strict compliance. "It came to this government's notice that the orders and instructions issued in this regard were not scrupulously followed in some offices and departments, and the notice boards were not displayed prominently at public places," said the circular.
Physical complaints can also be sent to the office of the DVAC, No 293, MKN Road, Alandur, Chennai - 600016, the circular said.
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