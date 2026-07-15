ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Allows Reporting Bribe Demands On WhatsApp

Bengaluru: Taking its fight against corruption to the next level, the Tamil Nadu government has now allowed its people to report demands for bribe by sending a WhatsApp message to the number 9498180936. Besides reporting bribe demands, citizens can also send complaints of bribe to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) by email to dvac@nic.in, or call the numbers 044-22321090, 22321085, 22310989 and 22342142.

The WhatsApp number will now be posted on all official websites of Tamil Nadu government departments along with a link to the DVAC portal, to enable people to report government employees demanding bribes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Tuesday issued a circular to heads of all government departments, collectors and district-level officers, asking them to ensure anti-bribery notice boards containing the slogan "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence", are prominently displayed, both in English and Tamil, in all government offices and public places across the state.