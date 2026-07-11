ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Allies Reject MHA's Song Protocol, Say State Song Will Continue To Precede National Anthem

New Delhi: A fresh directive issued by the Union Home Ministry on the rendering of the National Song and the National Anthem has run into resistance from Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance, with leaders asserting that the State will continue its long-standing practice of singing Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu before the National Anthem and refusing to render Vande Mataram at official functions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an order issued on Thursday, laid down protocols for the singing and playing of the National Song and the National Anthem. Referring to States that also render their State Song at official events, the ministry said that whenever a State Song is sung or played along with the National Song and the National Anthem, "the National Song will be sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem."

The wording has triggered a political debate in Tamil Nadu, where Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu has traditionally been rendered at the beginning of government functions.

"We will not sing the National Song. We will sing our State song first, followed by the National Anthem. It is only during the Governor's functions that the National Song is sung," Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

The controversy revives a similar dispute that erupted during actor-turned-politician Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister in May, when Vande Mataram was played first, followed by Jana Gana Mana, while Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was rendered at the end of the ceremony, departing from the state's established practice. The sequence drew sharp criticism from the DMK's alliance partners, who argued that the Tamil invocation song should always be performed first.

Following the backlash, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), assured its allies that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu would precede the National Anthem at official government functions. The TVK government is supported by the Congress, the Left parties, the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).