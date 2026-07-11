Tamil Nadu Allies Reject MHA's Song Protocol, Say State Song Will Continue To Precede National Anthem
MHA's fresh protocol on the National Song and National Anthem revives debate over Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at government functions | Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: A fresh directive issued by the Union Home Ministry on the rendering of the National Song and the National Anthem has run into resistance from Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance, with leaders asserting that the State will continue its long-standing practice of singing Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu before the National Anthem and refusing to render Vande Mataram at official functions.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an order issued on Thursday, laid down protocols for the singing and playing of the National Song and the National Anthem. Referring to States that also render their State Song at official events, the ministry said that whenever a State Song is sung or played along with the National Song and the National Anthem, "the National Song will be sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem."
The wording has triggered a political debate in Tamil Nadu, where Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu has traditionally been rendered at the beginning of government functions.
"We will not sing the National Song. We will sing our State song first, followed by the National Anthem. It is only during the Governor's functions that the National Song is sung," Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP D Ravikumar told ETV Bharat on Saturday.
The controversy revives a similar dispute that erupted during actor-turned-politician Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister in May, when Vande Mataram was played first, followed by Jana Gana Mana, while Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was rendered at the end of the ceremony, departing from the state's established practice. The sequence drew sharp criticism from the DMK's alliance partners, who argued that the Tamil invocation song should always be performed first.
Following the backlash, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), assured its allies that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu would precede the National Anthem at official government functions. The TVK government is supported by the Congress, the Left parties, the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Constitutional expert S P Singh, however, maintained that all states and Union Territories should uniformly follow the protocol relating to the National Song and the National Anthem.
"India is a democratic republic. All states and Union Territories should follow the same procedure," Singh told ETV Bharat.
While the Centre maintains that the order codifies the protocol for the National Song and the National Anthem, the reference to state songs has opened a fresh political fault line in Tamil Nadu, where the place of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at official functions remains a deeply emotive issue.
The MHA order also reiterates that the officially prescribed lyrics and correct pronunciation must be followed while rendering both the National Song and the National Anthem.
According to the notification, the National Song is to be played during civil investitures, on the arrival and departure of the President at formal state functions, before and after the President's address to the nation on All India Radio and television, on the arrival and departure of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at formal state functions, when the National Flag is brought on parade, and on any other occasion specifically notified by the Government of India.
The National Anthem, the order says, shall be played during civil and military investitures, ceremonial national salutes, parades, the arrival and departure of the President and Governors at official functions, before and after the President's national broadcast, when the National Flag is brought on parade, during the presentation of regimental colours and at naval colour-hoisting ceremonies.
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