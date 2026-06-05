ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Six More Arrested In 'Jananayagan' Online Leak Case, Total Arrests Reach 15

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police have arrested six more individuals in connection with the online leak of the film 'Jananayagan', taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.

'Jananayagan', directed by H Vinoth and starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by K V N Productions.

The film's release had reportedly been delayed as it was awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Three months ago, the entire movie was leaked online in high quality, causing major shock to the production team and the film industry.

Soon, KVN Productions lodged a complaint with the Chennai Cyber Crime Police. Based on the complaint, the State Cyber Crime Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act and the Cinematograph Act.