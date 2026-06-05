Tamil Nadu: Six More Arrested In 'Jananayagan' Online Leak Case, Total Arrests Reach 15
Directed by H Vinoth and starring TN CM C Joseph Vijay, the movie features music by Ravichander and is produced by K V N Productions.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police have arrested six more individuals in connection with the online leak of the film 'Jananayagan', taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15.
'Jananayagan', directed by H Vinoth and starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by K V N Productions.
The film's release had reportedly been delayed as it was awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Three months ago, the entire movie was leaked online in high quality, causing major shock to the production team and the film industry.
Soon, KVN Productions lodged a complaint with the Chennai Cyber Crime Police. Based on the complaint, the State Cyber Crime Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act and the Cinematograph Act.
A special investigation team was formed to probe the case. In April, police arrested six individuals and seized digital evidence from them. Later, in May, three more suspects, including the alleged kingpin in the case, were taken into custody. Police said all nine accused were remanded to custody.
One of the arrested persons had reportedly worked as an assistant editor for the film. The SIT also invoked the Goondas Act against three accused - Prashanth, Selvam and Balakrishnan.
As part of the continuing investigation, police arrested another six individuals two days ago after gathering evidence linking them to the online leak of 'Jananayagan'. The accused were produced before a court and remanded. Chennai cyber police said efforts are continuing to identify and arrest others involved in the piracy network.
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