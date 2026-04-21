Assembly Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi's 'AIADMK Praise' Sparks Row; Slip Of Tongue, Strategy Or Lost In The Translation?
While the statement appeared to criticise the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, it also unexpectedly acknowledged its past contributions, raising eyebrows within the political circle.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Thoothukudi: A remark by senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during a public rally here has set tongues wagging in the Tamil Nadu political corridors, with questions emerging over whether it was a slip of the tongue, a calculated political message or he was lost in the translation.
Addressing a rally of the Secular Progressive Alliance on Monday ahead of the state Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "There is no disagreement that the AIADMK has served the people of Tamil Nadu well in the past, but that AIADMK no longer exists - it has died."
While the statement appeared to criticise the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), it also unexpectedly acknowledged its past contributions - raising eyebrows within political circle.
The remark gained traction as it came at a time when the Congress is in alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Observers questioned whether Rahul Gandhi had intended to refer to the DMK at any point but misspoke, or whether the Tamil translation by none other than Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai failed to correct or clarify the reference.
During the same speech, Rahul launched a strong attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of pushing a 'One Nation, One Language, One Culture' agenda and attempting to control regional parties. He alleged that the BJP was using a weakened AIADMK as a vehicle to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu, claiming its leadership was under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
He also paid tribute to victims of the recent Sivakasi firecracker factory explosion and invoked the legacy of K Kamaraj, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s contributions to social justice and education.
However, the AIADMK reference has overshadowed much of the speech.
Political analysts suggest three possible explanations: a genuine verbal slip, a translation lapse, or a rhetorical device aimed at contrasting the AIADMK’s past with its current political positioning.
Adding to the intrigue, there is unverified political chatter suggesting internal friction within the Tamil Nadu Congress, including criticism of the TNCC leadership over the translation and broader organisational issues. These claims, however, remain speculative and have not been officially confirmed by the party.
"BJP has transformed the electoral map of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir and they want to do that to the rest of the country. The main idea of the BJP is to attack your (Tamil) history, culture, language and tradition. BJP is attacking the democratic foundations of the country using delimitation as a political weapon," Rahul Gandhi said.
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