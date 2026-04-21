ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi's 'AIADMK Praise' Sparks Row; Slip Of Tongue, Strategy Or Lost In The Translation?

Thoothukudi: A remark by senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi during a public rally here has set tongues wagging in the Tamil Nadu political corridors, with questions emerging over whether it was a slip of the tongue, a calculated political message or he was lost in the translation.

Addressing a rally of the Secular Progressive Alliance on Monday ahead of the state Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "There is no disagreement that the AIADMK has served the people of Tamil Nadu well in the past, but that AIADMK no longer exists - it has died."

While the statement appeared to criticise the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), it also unexpectedly acknowledged its past contributions - raising eyebrows within political circle.

The remark gained traction as it came at a time when the Congress is in alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Observers questioned whether Rahul Gandhi had intended to refer to the DMK at any point but misspoke, or whether the Tamil translation by none other than Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai failed to correct or clarify the reference.

During the same speech, Rahul launched a strong attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of pushing a 'One Nation, One Language, One Culture' agenda and attempting to control regional parties. He alleged that the BJP was using a weakened AIADMK as a vehicle to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu, claiming its leadership was under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.