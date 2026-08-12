ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Fisherman Killed In Shooting by Iranian Pirates In Saudi Waters

Mayiladuthurai: A 40-year-old fisherman from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district was allegedly shot dead by Iranian pirates while fishing in Saudi Arabian waters near the Iranian border.

The deceased has been identified as Maveeran, a resident of Thoduvai Tsunami Nagar in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district. He had been working as a fisherman in Saudi Arabia along with three other fishermen, Shankar from Keelamoovarkarai, Balraj from Thirumullaivasal and Manikandan from Sothikuppam in Cuddalore district.

According to sources, the incident took place on the night of the 10th, when the fishermen were fishing in Saudi Arabian waters near the Iranian border. Iranian pirates allegedly approached their boat and attempted to rob the fishermen. When Maveeran and the others resisted, a confrontation reportedly broke out. The pirates allegedly opened fire at the fishermen following the resistance.

Maveeran sustained critical gunshot injuries and died at the spot. Shankar was seriously injured, while Balraj and Manikandan suffered minor injuries.