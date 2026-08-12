Tamil Fisherman Killed In Shooting by Iranian Pirates In Saudi Waters
The incident took place on the night of the 10th, when the fishermen were fishing in Saudi Arabian waters near the Iranian border.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Mayiladuthurai: A 40-year-old fisherman from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district was allegedly shot dead by Iranian pirates while fishing in Saudi Arabian waters near the Iranian border.
The deceased has been identified as Maveeran, a resident of Thoduvai Tsunami Nagar in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district. He had been working as a fisherman in Saudi Arabia along with three other fishermen, Shankar from Keelamoovarkarai, Balraj from Thirumullaivasal and Manikandan from Sothikuppam in Cuddalore district.
According to sources, the incident took place on the night of the 10th, when the fishermen were fishing in Saudi Arabian waters near the Iranian border. Iranian pirates allegedly approached their boat and attempted to rob the fishermen. When Maveeran and the others resisted, a confrontation reportedly broke out. The pirates allegedly opened fire at the fishermen following the resistance.
Maveeran sustained critical gunshot injuries and died at the spot. Shankar was seriously injured, while Balraj and Manikandan suffered minor injuries.
Saudi Arabian naval personnel reached the location, rescued the injured fishermen and shifted them to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities have recovered Maveeran's body and launched an investigation into the incident.
Following the news, the Mayiladuthurai District Fisheries Department and Thirumullaivasal Coastal Security Group Police informed Ministry of External Affairs about the incident. Maveeran's family members and relatives have appealed to the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to take immediate steps to bring his body back to his hometown.
Maveeran had been working as a fisherman in Saudi Arabia for more than six years. He had returned to his hometown on leave around three months ago and had recently gone back to Saudi Arabia to resume work. He is survived by his wife Neelaveni, a son and a daughter.
Read More: