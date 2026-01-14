ETV Bharat / bharat

Mother Tongue Must Be The Medium Of Instruction At All Levels, Says Union Minister Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took part in the Pongal celebrations along with the staff, faculty and students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the mother tongue must be the medium of instruction from school to research level. Pradhan took part in the Pongal celebrations along with the staff, faculty and students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Extending his greetings to the audience gathered at the venue in Tamil, Pradhan said, "Many parts of our country, all the citizens of our country celebrate today the same festival of harvest, festival of sustainability, festival of our agricultural background, in different names." The Minister hailed 'Tamil civilisation as a great civilisation' and said the harvest festival is celebrated in different names across the country.

"In Assam, in the North East, it is known as Bihu, in Punjab it is known as Lohri, in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Western part (of India), it is called as 'Uttarayan' and in my part of the country, the Eastern part, today it is called as 'Makar Sankranthi'. The entire South India today celebrates Pongal", he said, in his brief address at the IIT Madras here.

"I am fortunate to share this joyful moment with all of you, Pongalo Pongal !! I will remember this day in my life, and I know about Pongal, I read about Pongal, and I like Pongal food also," he quipped. Noting that he had not celebrated the Pongal rituals with citizens and with nears and dears, he said, "You all gave me this auspicious opportunity to share this joyful moment."