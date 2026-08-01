ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Actor Parthiban Moves Madras HC Seeking Law For 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificates

Chennai: Tamil actor and filmmaker R Parthiban has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law or issue a government order enabling people to obtain official 'No Caste, No Religion' certificates.

The public interest litigation (PIL) comes months after Parthiban himself received a 'No Caste, No Religion' certificate in April this year following an order of the Madras High Court.

When Parthiban appeared before Justice Dandapani and presented the certificate, the judge reportedly observed that the benefit should not remain confined to one individual and that others seeking similar certificates should also be able to obtain them. Following the observation, Parthiban had announced that he would file a PIL seeking a broader legal framework.

In his petition, Parthiban pointed out that the High Court had, in June 2025, directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue instructions to revenue authorities for processing applications seeking 'No Caste, No Religion' certificates.

However, he contended that the order was not implemented because of issues relating to the approval of legislation during the previous government.