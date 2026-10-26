ETV Bharat / bharat

Talks With NTR Laid The Foundation For Idea Of Medical University: Dr Ramana Rao Punukollu

The university was established in 1986. ( Photo credit: drntr.uhsap.in )

Hyderabad: As the “Dr NTR University of Health Sciences", the first medical university in the country, enters its 40th year, Dr Ramana Rao Punukollu — a prominent dermatologist, former director of Medical Education (DME) for undivided Andhra Pradesh, and former principal of Osmania Medical College — recalls the extensive groundwork that went into establishing this institution of higher learning.

“Until the 1980s in undivided Andhra Pradesh, medical colleges were affiliated with various universities. Further, many students who graduated from government medical colleges, lacking adequate opportunities here, would move abroad,” Punukollu told Eenadu-ETV Bharat. “The then chief minister, NTR, was deeply troubled by the fact that even though the government spent lakhs of rupees to train these students, their expertise did not benefit the local population.”

At the time, Punukollu served as the family doctor for NTR’s children. “Given that rapport, he summoned me to his residence in Hyderabad one day at 4 am to discuss this very issue. I spoke candidly, pointing out that our own policies were the root cause of this problem,” said the former DME. “I proposed that by improving courses, the syllabus, examination systems, and overall standards, it would be possible to create opportunities right here,” he said. The former principal of Osmania Medical College suggested bringing all medical colleges — rather than having them operate under various separate universities — under a single umbrella to standardise the syllabus and elevate educational quality. “As a result, the university was established in 1986, housed in a building belonging to the Siddhartha College in Vijayawada,” he said.