ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Talks Underway Between Hindu Litigants’: SC Defers Hearing In Mathura Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah mosque dispute after being informed that Hindu parties were still discussing whose lawsuit would serve as the lead case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The bench was hearing a plea from a Hindu party challenging a 2025 Allahabad High Court order that treated another Hindu party, in a separate suit, as a representative of all devotees of Lord Krishna.

The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 12 after counsel for one of the Hindu parties submitted that some off-the-record talks were ongoing between the plaintiffs.

At the outset, the bench asked advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu parties and advocate PV Yogeswaran, appearing for another Hindu side in the dispute, whether any talks were ongoing among them.

“We will adjourn the matter, if something is going on between the parties,” Justice Kumar said. Yogeswaran submitted that they didn't want the court to record anything about the talks in the order as the discussions were ongoing between the plaintiffs and were off-record.