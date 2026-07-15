‘Talks Underway Between Hindu Litigants’: SC Defers Hearing In Mathura Case
Next hearing of the case was scheduled for August 12 after one of the Hindu parties said some off-the-record talks were ongoing between the plaintiffs
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah mosque dispute after being informed that Hindu parties were still discussing whose lawsuit would serve as the lead case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The bench was hearing a plea from a Hindu party challenging a 2025 Allahabad High Court order that treated another Hindu party, in a separate suit, as a representative of all devotees of Lord Krishna.
The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 12 after counsel for one of the Hindu parties submitted that some off-the-record talks were ongoing between the plaintiffs.
At the outset, the bench asked advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu parties and advocate PV Yogeswaran, appearing for another Hindu side in the dispute, whether any talks were ongoing among them.
“We will adjourn the matter, if something is going on between the parties,” Justice Kumar said. Yogeswaran submitted that they didn't want the court to record anything about the talks in the order as the discussions were ongoing between the plaintiffs and were off-record.
The bench said the matter had been adjourned numerous times and could be adjourned this time only if something was going on between the parties.
“We are not going to bind the parties to the talks. If something is going on, then it can be recorded in the order also. What’s the harm in it? Anyway,” the bench told the counsel.
The bench is already seized of multiple petitions filed by the mosque committee and Hindu sides against various orders, including a challenge to the May 26, 2023, order of the high court transferring all matters related to the dispute pending before the Mathura court to itself.
The high court on July 18 last year allowed another Hindu party, which filed a separate suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the disputed site in Mathura, to be treated as the representative of all devotees.
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