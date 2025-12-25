ETV Bharat / bharat

Taking Indian Talent Global: Government Push To Unlock New Markets For Professionals

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: At a time when Indian talent is increasingly finding space in global value chains, the Department of Commerce is sharpening its focus on how professionals from India can access international markets more seamlessly. Reflecting this priority, the Department organised a Chintan Shivir titled 'Expanding Global Horizons: Opportunities for Indian Professionals', bringing together policymakers and experts to deliberate on the future of India’s professional services exports.

During the Shivir, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal underlined that unlocking global opportunities for Indian professionals will require more than ambition alone. He stressed the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders, targeted reforms within the domestic ecosystem and legally binding commitments on professional services under India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Discussions also focused on how Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) can be better utilised and assessed so that Indian qualifications and skills receive wider acceptance abroad, opening new pathways for growth in global markets.

Improving Global Business Climate

Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior chartered accountant Dr Debashis Mitra said that Indian institutes have had tie-ups with foreign institutions for a long time to better understand each other's professional practices. He pointed out that collaborations between Indian and overseas professionals are not new. However, he noted that issues such as visa restrictions and at times strained political relations with certain countries have held back the growth of services like auditing and other professional work.

According to him, the situation is now improving with the signing of FTAs as India and its partner countries are more willing to do business with each other. This has created a much better environment for exporting Indian services. Dr Mitra added that both existing and upcoming FTAs are likely to give a strong boost to India’s services sector overall.

Roadmap for Services Exports