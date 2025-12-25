Taking Indian Talent Global: Government Push To Unlock New Markets For Professionals
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal underlined that unlocking global opportunities for Indian professionals will require more than ambition alone.
December 25, 2025
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: At a time when Indian talent is increasingly finding space in global value chains, the Department of Commerce is sharpening its focus on how professionals from India can access international markets more seamlessly. Reflecting this priority, the Department organised a Chintan Shivir titled 'Expanding Global Horizons: Opportunities for Indian Professionals', bringing together policymakers and experts to deliberate on the future of India’s professional services exports.
During the Shivir, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal underlined that unlocking global opportunities for Indian professionals will require more than ambition alone. He stressed the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders, targeted reforms within the domestic ecosystem and legally binding commitments on professional services under India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Discussions also focused on how Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) can be better utilised and assessed so that Indian qualifications and skills receive wider acceptance abroad, opening new pathways for growth in global markets.
Improving Global Business Climate
Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior chartered accountant Dr Debashis Mitra said that Indian institutes have had tie-ups with foreign institutions for a long time to better understand each other's professional practices. He pointed out that collaborations between Indian and overseas professionals are not new. However, he noted that issues such as visa restrictions and at times strained political relations with certain countries have held back the growth of services like auditing and other professional work.
According to him, the situation is now improving with the signing of FTAs as India and its partner countries are more willing to do business with each other. This has created a much better environment for exporting Indian services. Dr Mitra added that both existing and upcoming FTAs are likely to give a strong boost to India’s services sector overall.
Roadmap for Services Exports
The Chintan Shivir was organised into four sessions- Making Globally Ready Professionals; Strengthening International Mobility through MRAs and MoUs; Developing Networks – Formation and Expansion of Professional Chapters Abroad and Leveraging FTAs for Boosting Professional Services Exports.
The Department of Commerce believes that the Chintan Shivir provided an opportunity for professional bodies to exchange ideas on global best practices as well as practices followed among peers in India. Areas were identified where professional bodies could re-examine existing rules and regulations governing professional practice and undertake appropriate changes in training and skill-upgradation programmes to ensure alignment with evolving developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, in this regard, the ICAI playbook was widely appreciated for the dynamic and market-oriented hard and soft infrastructure put in place, including chapters, an international directorate and certification courses focused on technology and AI. Other professional bodies were encouraged to explore how this playbook could be adapted for their respective professions.
The efforts of the Indian Nursing Council to enable Indian nurses to gain greater access to international markets were acknowledged, particularly in view of regulatory challenges in many advanced economies in the health sector. Good practices such as high-fidelity simulation labs, centres of excellence and language training courses were appreciated. Professional bodies were encouraged to intensify engagement with counterparts in other countries, with connections through Indian missions abroad identified as useful.
FTAs and MRAs Seen as Key Growth Enablers
On FTAs, the conversations centred on how India can future-proof the digital delivery of professional services. Mobility provisions, qualification requirements and related domestic regulations also came up for discussion. Speakers highlighted the need for greater openness within India's professional services ecosystem, including allowing foreign professionals to practise in India so that mutually beneficial outcomes can be achieved.
Data privacy and protection concerns were discussed alongside the opportunities created by foreign universities opening campuses in India.
Drawing from these deliberations, the Department of Commerce said it will work closely with relevant stakeholders to take forward the identified action points, with the aim of giving a strong push to Indian professional services as they seek to expand their global footprint.
