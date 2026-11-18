Three Workers Killed, Two Trapped As Take-Up Trolley Collapses At NTPC's Jharkhand Plant
The mishap took place at the Junction No 1 of the NTPC Tandwa project in Chatra.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Ranchi: Three workers died while two others are believed to be trapped after the take-up trolley of a conveyor belt at the NTPC coal plant in Jharkhand's Chatra on Wednesday.
The mishap took place at the Junction No 1 of the coal conveyor belt of NTPC's Tandwa project in Chatra.
Confirming the incident, Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani stated that three workers died following the collapse of the trolley, while two others remain trapped. Efforts to rescue those trapped are currently in progress.
The work at the plant was being executed by a company identified as 'Simples'. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
Pertinently, the NTPC Limited, a state-owned power major plans to increase its installed power generation capacity to 149 gigawatts (GW) by 2032, adding around 58 GW to its existing capacity of 91 GW, Chairman and Managing Director, Gurdeep Singh said earlier this month.
The expansion will include capacity additions from various energy sources, including renewable energy, as the company looks to strengthen its generation portfolio and meet India's growing electricity demand. Speaking at the KPMG ENRich 2026 event in New Delhi, Singh outlined the company's expansion plans and highlighted its increasing focus on nuclear power generation as part of its long-term energy strategy.
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