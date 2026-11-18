ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Workers Killed, Two Trapped As Take-Up Trolley Collapses At NTPC's Jharkhand Plant

Three Workers Killed, Two Trapped As Part Of Conveyor Belt Collapses At NTPC's Jharkhand Plant ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Three workers died while two others are believed to be trapped after the take-up trolley of a conveyor belt at the NTPC coal plant in Jharkhand's Chatra on Wednesday.

The mishap took place at the Junction No 1 of the coal conveyor belt of NTPC's Tandwa project in Chatra.

Confirming the incident, Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Animesh Naithani stated that three workers died following the collapse of the trolley, while two others remain trapped. Efforts to rescue those trapped are currently in progress. The work at the plant was being executed by a company identified as 'Simples'. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.