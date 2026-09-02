ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Steps On Formulating SOP For Arresting Transgender Person: HC To Centre, Delhi Police

New Delhi: The high court here on Wednesday asked the Centre and Delhi Police to take appropriate steps for the formulation of an SOP on the arrest and detention of transgender persons here.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the central government, police as well as the Delhi government on a public interest litigation (PIL) by a law student, and asked them to consider an advisory by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the issue.

The plea by Taaran Chandna said that while the Delhi Police has a standing order for the arrest of women and senior citizens, it is "wholly silent" on transgender persons.

The petitioner submitted that in May, the NHRC issued the 'Advisory for Ensuring the Welfare of Transgender Persons, 2.0' for formulation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to govern the arrest, detention, search, interrogation and imprisonment of transgender persons.

However, no such SOP or guideline has been formed for Delhi, he said.