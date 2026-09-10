ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Immediate Action, Nobody Can Browbeat Her: SC On Child CJP Protester Attacked By Vigilantes

New Delhi: Taking serious note of allegations that a 14‑year‑old girl linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests had been intimidated, and her home attacked with stone pelting, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed immediate action by the authorities for her protection, underscoring the gravity of the matter.

The case came up before a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench made it clear that allegations concerning the intimidation of a minor is a serious issue, and no person could be permitted to browbeat a victim or her family. The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure appropriate action was taken on the FIR registered by the minor, and that adequate police protection is provided to her.

The issue was brought before the bench during proceedings in the matter regarding the student protests over the paper leaks in the NEET examination. A counsel drew the court’s attention to the minor's concerns, and stressed that recently, a person had bragged on video that he had attacked the girl's father during the CJP protest. That person, Swatantra Bharadwaj, was later arrested and remanded to custody.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said, “Mr Solicitor, there is one FIR at Parliament Street (police station) related to allegations of miscreants threatening, harassing, intimidating and indulging in certain acts… We would like immediate action on that FIR, and the report to be filed… Police protection and other protection to the family by UP Police.”