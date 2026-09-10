Take Immediate Action, Nobody Can Browbeat Her: SC On Child CJP Protester Attacked By Vigilantes
The issue was highlighted in a hearing on the CJP protests, after a counsel drew attention to the minor's concerns, naming the recently-arrested Swatantra Bharadwaj.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking serious note of allegations that a 14‑year‑old girl linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests had been intimidated, and her home attacked with stone pelting, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed immediate action by the authorities for her protection, underscoring the gravity of the matter.
The case came up before a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench made it clear that allegations concerning the intimidation of a minor is a serious issue, and no person could be permitted to browbeat a victim or her family. The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure appropriate action was taken on the FIR registered by the minor, and that adequate police protection is provided to her.
The issue was brought before the bench during proceedings in the matter regarding the student protests over the paper leaks in the NEET examination. A counsel drew the court’s attention to the minor's concerns, and stressed that recently, a person had bragged on video that he had attacked the girl's father during the CJP protest. That person, Swatantra Bharadwaj, was later arrested and remanded to custody.
During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said, “Mr Solicitor, there is one FIR at Parliament Street (police station) related to allegations of miscreants threatening, harassing, intimidating and indulging in certain acts… We would like immediate action on that FIR, and the report to be filed… Police protection and other protection to the family by UP Police.”
The bench said the investigation would be conducted by the Parliament Street police station. Mehta said, “Let me examine whatever is required under the facts of the case…”
The counsel pointed out that a self-admitted vigilante had been identified, and argued that the state of UP and the NCT of Delhi be requested to file a response, noting that her FIR had been taken over by the Parliament Street police station. “We can provide video evidence that her residence was subjected to stone pelting. The committee inquiry will take time. If the child faces some mischief, we will not be able to reverse those things,” said the counsel.
The counsel said one of the miscreants bragged and repeatedly admitted that he has committed a mischief, but an FIR has been filed against the child, which is also against the order passed by the Apex court on September 1 (to quash all FIRs registered across India against student protesters under special powers granted to the Court by Article 142 of the Constitution). The counsel said stones were thrown at the child’s residence by certain miscreants.
“There are some anti-social elements. There is violence against the child, and if they are roaming free, and again trying to browbeat the child or her family, so that they do not pursue the cause of victimisation, that could be a serious issue,” the CJI observed.
The bench made it clear that the minor has raised an important issue, the cause is absolutely justified, and there cannot be a second opinion about it. The CJI then asked the minor’s counsel to provide the information to Solicitor General Mehta.
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