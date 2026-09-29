Take Fight Against CEC, SIR To The Finish: Rahul Gandhi To CWC
Congress leaders said that the "vote theft" agitation is like a second freedom struggle and would go on untill the goal is achieved.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi compared the party's campaign seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft" and ongoing SIR as another freedom struggle and urged party leaders to take the fight to the finish.
According to party insiders, Rahul made the observations during the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Tuesday to discuss a national plan to hold the CEC accountable for his undemocratic move which has led to the deletion of over 13 crore names from the electoral rolls.
Rahul expressed satisfaction over the two nationwide protests the Congress carried out over the issue on September 25 and 28 and noted that the challenge for the party was to sustain the protests till the target was achieved, the party insiders said, adding that the real aim is to restore credibility of the Election Commission (EC) as an independent Constitutional body and not merely the removal of the CEC.
"Certainly, it is going to be a fight to finish. For us, this agitation is like a second freedom struggle. We will not rest till we take the matter to its logical conclusion which is the restoration of the EC as an independent constitutional body. In our universal adult franchise system, the vote of a person is their right irrespective of social standing. This empowers the common man. We will not let this right be diluted. We will take the fight to every voter," CWC member Kamleshwar Patel told ETV Bharat.
The LoP also pointed out that the Congress took up the challenge of exposing vote theft first and provided evidence for the same and said all the party leaders must join the agitation, the insiders said.
"Rahul urged the party workers to keep doing their work and cited the recent protests at Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Rahul told the party leaders that although the grand old party had started flagging the irregularities in the conduct of NEET exam and other issues related to youth much earlier, the credit was given to the Cockroach Janta party for the minister’s resignation," the insiders said.
While the CWC discussed the SIR fallout for around two and a half hours, several members, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also mentioned that doubts had existed in the minds of the voters over the role of the EVMs over the past decade. "Priyanka shared her feedback on EVMs that she had gathered during the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh when she was AICC in charge of the state," the insiders said.
Priyanka also mentioned that the Congress should move forward the "vote theft" issue on its own and not wait for others, as it is a national party and the main opposition. Notably, the Congress will discuss a broader agitation plan over "vote theft" along with the INDIA bloc allies during a meeting on September 30.
The party is already in the process of conceptualizing a plan to reach out to the deleted voters over the coming days, insiders said.
"Our leader has asked us to fight till the finish. A detailed plan will be worked out after holding discussions with the allies who are also impacted by the SIR. The two nationwide agitations have given us the confidence to carry out the agitation further. Our leader had been pointing out the vote theft for two years but the people seem to be believing it after the recent expose," CWC member Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.
"We saw that during the recent Rajasthan urban local body elections, BJP candidates who used money and muscle won. Earlier, we did a study of some areas where large-scale voter list manipulations were found in Rajasthan. When I was in charge of Assam, SR was conducted in the state under which we saw voter name deletions that were even worse than under SIR," Singh added.
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