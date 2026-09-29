ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Fight Against CEC, SIR To The Finish: Rahul Gandhi To CWC

In this image posted on Sept. 29, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in conversation with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi compared the party's campaign seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft" and ongoing SIR as another freedom struggle and urged party leaders to take the fight to the finish.

According to party insiders, Rahul made the observations during the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Tuesday to discuss a national plan to hold the CEC accountable for his undemocratic move which has led to the deletion of over 13 crore names from the electoral rolls.

Rahul expressed satisfaction over the two nationwide protests the Congress carried out over the issue on September 25 and 28 and noted that the challenge for the party was to sustain the protests till the target was achieved, the party insiders said, adding that the real aim is to restore credibility of the Election Commission (EC) as an independent Constitutional body and not merely the removal of the CEC.

"Certainly, it is going to be a fight to finish. For us, this agitation is like a second freedom struggle. We will not rest till we take the matter to its logical conclusion which is the restoration of the EC as an independent constitutional body. In our universal adult franchise system, the vote of a person is their right irrespective of social standing. This empowers the common man. We will not let this right be diluted. We will take the fight to every voter," CWC member Kamleshwar Patel told ETV Bharat.

The LoP also pointed out that the Congress took up the challenge of exposing vote theft first and provided evidence for the same and said all the party leaders must join the agitation, the insiders said.

"Rahul urged the party workers to keep doing their work and cited the recent protests at Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Rahul told the party leaders that although the grand old party had started flagging the irregularities in the conduct of NEET exam and other issues related to youth much earlier, the credit was given to the Cockroach Janta party for the minister’s resignation," the insiders said.