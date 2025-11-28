ETV Bharat / bharat

'Take Back, If We Fail...': Omar Throws Down Gauntlet To Centre On Jammu And Kashmir Statehood

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a conditional offer to the central government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and demote it to a Union Territory if his government fails in delivering on the security domain.

“The reasons being cited to deprive us of statehood are the Pahalgam or Delhi attack. But how is the elected government at fault? If there was a security failure, that is not our domain. You give us security and then see,” he said at the National Conference (NC) Nawah Subah headquarters in Srinagar.

“Was there ever an attack like Pahalgam when I was Chief Minister for six years? Was there ever an attack like the Delhi (Red Fort blast)? You give us the responsibility, and if we fail, then take it back. Since you have (majority) in Parliament, you can again turn it (state) into a Union Territory.”

Flanked by the NC president and his father, Farooq Abdullah, Omar addressed the media at the conclusion of a two days working committee meeting of his party in Srinagar. The highest-making body came together to review the bypoll debacle in Budgam and Nagrota, besides the lack of powers in the ‘dual control’ system and restoration of statehood.

The body unanimously passed a seven-point resolution listing its commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and demanded the immediate restoration of statehood. It condemned the Delhi terror attack, sought a probe into the Nowgam Police Station blast and the safety of Jammu and Kashmir citizens across the country, besides reiterating its commitment to following the manifesto and backing the Omar Abdullah government.

The Chief Minister dared that he has not accepted ‘defeat’ or ‘assumed’ that statehood will not be restored in the four years of his government, saying the central government is not that dishonest that they will not keep their promise made in the Parliament.

“Or else they should admit that they are punishing people of Jammu and Kashmir because the BJP did not form the government here. We can tolerate them. But they say they will restore statehood,” Omar added.

Highlighting several departments where Raj Bhawan violates the domain of elected government, he suggested that the solution for now lies in following the J&K Reorganisation Act and the separation of powers.