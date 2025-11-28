'Take Back, If We Fail...': Omar Throws Down Gauntlet To Centre On Jammu And Kashmir Statehood
Flanked by the NC president Farooq Abdullah, Omar addressed the media at the conclusion of working committee meeting of his party in Srinagar.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 10:05 PM IST
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 11:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a conditional offer to the central government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and demote it to a Union Territory if his government fails in delivering on the security domain.
“The reasons being cited to deprive us of statehood are the Pahalgam or Delhi attack. But how is the elected government at fault? If there was a security failure, that is not our domain. You give us security and then see,” he said at the National Conference (NC) Nawah Subah headquarters in Srinagar.
“Was there ever an attack like Pahalgam when I was Chief Minister for six years? Was there ever an attack like the Delhi (Red Fort blast)? You give us the responsibility, and if we fail, then take it back. Since you have (majority) in Parliament, you can again turn it (state) into a Union Territory.”
Flanked by the NC president and his father, Farooq Abdullah, Omar addressed the media at the conclusion of a two days working committee meeting of his party in Srinagar. The highest-making body came together to review the bypoll debacle in Budgam and Nagrota, besides the lack of powers in the ‘dual control’ system and restoration of statehood.
The body unanimously passed a seven-point resolution listing its commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and demanded the immediate restoration of statehood. It condemned the Delhi terror attack, sought a probe into the Nowgam Police Station blast and the safety of Jammu and Kashmir citizens across the country, besides reiterating its commitment to following the manifesto and backing the Omar Abdullah government.
The Chief Minister dared that he has not accepted ‘defeat’ or ‘assumed’ that statehood will not be restored in the four years of his government, saying the central government is not that dishonest that they will not keep their promise made in the Parliament.
“Or else they should admit that they are punishing people of Jammu and Kashmir because the BJP did not form the government here. We can tolerate them. But they say they will restore statehood,” Omar added.
Highlighting several departments where Raj Bhawan violates the domain of elected government, he suggested that the solution for now lies in following the J&K Reorganisation Act and the separation of powers.
“Chief Minister is not the SKIMS Managing Committee chairperson, and its files are coming to the elected government. As per the Act, the chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) should be the CM.
“But these institutions have not been returned to the elected government. The same applies to the Cultural Department and the Power Development Department. The post of Director of Information should be from the KAS cadre. What is the compulsion that an IAS officer is appointed?
Omar denied that bulldozers razing properties in Jammu and Kashmir are running on his orders, saying ‘even the concerned minister was not taken into confidence’.
“The concerned officer was not appointed by me (who ordered demolition of the properties). If you have to run a bulldozer, at least you should have talked to the concerned minister of the department. He should have been taken into confidence. It is easy to say you don’t interfere, but how can a bulldozer operate? Is it a liberty that an officer will run a bulldozer according to his own will?
According to the Chief Minister, they are not supporting illegal encroachment over land, but it is unjust to target a single community or area for ‘defaming’ his government.
Responding to a query on the reservation issue, Omar said they will discuss it in the next cabinet meeting. NC’s estranged Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah has set an ultimatum to the government to address the issue by December 20, or else he will join the protest alongside open merit students.
He said the electricity metering of Jammu and Kashmir is below 50 per cent, and they would require meters to offer 200 free units promised in their poll manifesto.
