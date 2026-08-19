ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Take A Decision, Otherwise We Take Our’: SC To Odisha Board On Dara Singh’s Release

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave Odisha's State Sentence Review Board a final chance to decide on the premature release of Dara Singh, alias Rabindra Kumar Pal, who is serving a life term for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons. Making it clear that no further delay should occur, the bench said a decision should be taken—whatever it may be—otherwise the court will step in.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi. In the previous hearing, the top court asked the Odisha government to decide on the premature release by August 19. However, today the bench was informed that no decision has been taken yet.

The bench told the state’s counsel, “Can you dodge us by this letter from the DG Prisons? How is it relevant? It is the board which has to make a decision.”

The bench, in its order, said, "This matter has been adjourned time and again to enable the respondents to take a decision on the plea of remission of sentence awarded to the petitioner, who is incarcerated for a period exceeding 26 years. It appears that when the matter was adjourned last, the State Sentence Review Board was in the process of taking a decision on the plea of the petitioner. Based on that, the matter was adjourned."