Taj Mahal To Remain Closed For Tourists During Morning Hours On Tuesday and Wednesday: Here's The Reason

Agra: Attention tourists planning to visit the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and the day after. The historic monument will be closed during specific timings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Reason: Agra will be the centre of international diplomacy and royal hospitality, and VVIPs are scheduled to take their time off to visit India's biggest tourist attraction in between.

Entry to the mausoleum will be restricted for two-and-a-half hours on February 10. The corresponding hours of closure for Wednesday (February 11) are yet to be announced. Domestic and foreign tourists will be allowed entry before and after this period.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Protocol, Prashant Tiwari, said the VVIP guests are arriving in Agra on February 10 and 11. Meetings have been held with concerned departments to discuss security, traffic management, and reception arrangements for the guests. Due to security concerns during the VVIP visits to the Taj Mahal, tourist entry will be affected.

Visit Of Seychelles President

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Smita S Kumar, has issued an order stating that entry to the Taj Mahal will be restricted between 9 am and 11.30 am on Tuesday, due to the visit of the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie and his wife, Veronique Herminie. This will be followed by a visit of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand on Wednesday morning, after she arrives in Agra on Tuesday.