Taj Mahal To Remain Closed For Tourists During Morning Hours On Tuesday and Wednesday: Here's The Reason
On Tuesday, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand will visit the Taj Mahal, followed by Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie and his wife Veronique Herminie.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Agra: Attention tourists planning to visit the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and the day after. The historic monument will be closed during specific timings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Reason: Agra will be the centre of international diplomacy and royal hospitality, and VVIPs are scheduled to take their time off to visit India's biggest tourist attraction in between.
Entry to the mausoleum will be restricted for two-and-a-half hours on February 10. The corresponding hours of closure for Wednesday (February 11) are yet to be announced. Domestic and foreign tourists will be allowed entry before and after this period.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Protocol, Prashant Tiwari, said the VVIP guests are arriving in Agra on February 10 and 11. Meetings have been held with concerned departments to discuss security, traffic management, and reception arrangements for the guests. Due to security concerns during the VVIP visits to the Taj Mahal, tourist entry will be affected.
Visit Of Seychelles President
Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Smita S Kumar, has issued an order stating that entry to the Taj Mahal will be restricted between 9 am and 11.30 am on Tuesday, due to the visit of the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie and his wife, Veronique Herminie. This will be followed by a visit of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand on Wednesday morning, after she arrives in Agra on Tuesday.
The Agra district administration, police, and ASI have made full preparations for the Taj Mahal visits of these international guests. Advance teams from both countries have also set up camp in Agra.
The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that President Patrick Herminie of Seychelles arrived in India on February 5. His visit will last until February 10. He assumed the presidency of Seychelles in October 2025. This is his first visit to India since becoming president. It coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Discussions are being held on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.
Bangkok Security Teams Arrive For Royal Guest
ADM Tiwari also said Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand will arrive in Agra as a guest of the Uttar Pradesh government on the evening of February 10 by a special flight, and stay overnight at a hotel. On the morning of February 11, she will visit the Taj Mahal.
Thai security agencies are already in Agra to oversee the security arrangements for Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana's visit. Teams of police and administrative officers are coordinating with the Thai security agencies to finalise the security plan. Strict security arrangements will be made for the VVIP guests in accordance with the protocols of both countries.
