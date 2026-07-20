ETV Bharat / bharat

Trainee IPS Officer Booked For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Fellow Officer At National Police Academy Attempts Suicide

Hyderabad: A trainee IPS officer, who has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a fellow trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, has attempted suicide on Monday.

Earlier, the police had launched an investigation into a series of allegations raised by a woman trainee including criminal intimidation, assault and invasion of privacy by her colleague. However, even as the probe was underway, the accused trainee, who had come to his relative's house in Hyderabad, attempted suicide by drinking sanitizer on Monday morning. He was immediately taken to the hospital by his relatives. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

According to police, a case was registered at a police station in Hyderabad on Saturday night based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman IPS trainee.

According to the complaint, the alleged harassment began on June 23, when the accused started sending obscene WhatsApp messages to the complainant. She alleged that he repeatedly used abusive language in Telugu in front of fellow trainees, spread rumours questioning her character and falsely claimed that she was involved in an extramarital relationship, causing her severe mental distress.

The complainant further alleged that the accused forcibly snatched her mobile phone, accessed her private messages and repeatedly intimidated her.

She told police that on July 8, he allegedly dragged her into his room, threatened her and forcibly obtained the password to her mobile phone. The following night, he allegedly pulled her by the hair into his room, attempted to strangle her and threatened her with a knife.