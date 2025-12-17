ETV Bharat / bharat

Tackling Pollution Crisis! What Changes From Tomorrow in Delhi-NCR: BS-VI Vehicles Only, No Fuel Without PUCC, Offices Go Remote

New Delhi: To curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has enforced strict new rules affecting commuters, particularly those using private vehicles or working in the city.

From December 18, the Rekha Gupta government will roll out three major changes affecting lakhs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including daily commuters, cab drivers operating older vehicles and travellers who routinely enter the capital.

What Are The Major Changes?

Rule 1: Only BS-VI Vehicles Will Be Allowed To Enter Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said only BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi. Vehicles that meet BS-IV, BS-III, or older emission norms will be barred from entry. Electric vehicles are exempted from this restriction.

The move will affect vehicles coming from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and other NCR districts. Police and transport department teams will be deployed at all Delhi borders to ensure strict enforcement.

How Many Vehicles Will Be Affected?

The restriction will affect around 12 lakh vehicles that routinely enter Delhi for work, business, or personal reasons. The figures below mainly include vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission norms and are restricted under GRAP Stages III and IV.

Noida: More than 4 lakh such vehicles.

Ghaziabad: Around 5.5 lakh vehicles and commuters affected.

Gurugram: Over 2 lakh non-BS-VI vehicles.

Cab Drivers’ Livelihoods Likely To Be Hit

The restrictions will not just affect the common man; they are also expected to directly affect cab drivers’ livelihoods. Every day, lakhs of cabs operate in Delhi-NCR, many of which do not meet BS-VI standards. Thousands of drivers depend on these vehicles for their daily income.

From tomorrow, these cabs will not be allowed to enter Delhi, which may reduce their work opportunities. Some drivers state that purchasing a BS-VI or electric vehicle is not financially feasible at present.