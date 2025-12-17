Tackling Pollution Crisis! What Changes From Tomorrow in Delhi-NCR: BS-VI Vehicles Only, No Fuel Without PUCC, Offices Go Remote
From tomorrow, Delhi will allow only BS-VI vehicles, deny fuel without a PUCC, impact cab drivers and NCR travellers, and mandate 50% work-from-home for offices.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: To curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has enforced strict new rules affecting commuters, particularly those using private vehicles or working in the city.
From December 18, the Rekha Gupta government will roll out three major changes affecting lakhs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including daily commuters, cab drivers operating older vehicles and travellers who routinely enter the capital.
What Are The Major Changes?
Rule 1: Only BS-VI Vehicles Will Be Allowed To Enter Delhi
Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said only BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi. Vehicles that meet BS-IV, BS-III, or older emission norms will be barred from entry. Electric vehicles are exempted from this restriction.
The move will affect vehicles coming from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and other NCR districts. Police and transport department teams will be deployed at all Delhi borders to ensure strict enforcement.
How Many Vehicles Will Be Affected?
The restriction will affect around 12 lakh vehicles that routinely enter Delhi for work, business, or personal reasons. The figures below mainly include vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission norms and are restricted under GRAP Stages III and IV.
- Noida: More than 4 lakh such vehicles.
- Ghaziabad: Around 5.5 lakh vehicles and commuters affected.
- Gurugram: Over 2 lakh non-BS-VI vehicles.
Cab Drivers’ Livelihoods Likely To Be Hit
The restrictions will not just affect the common man; they are also expected to directly affect cab drivers’ livelihoods. Every day, lakhs of cabs operate in Delhi-NCR, many of which do not meet BS-VI standards. Thousands of drivers depend on these vehicles for their daily income.
From tomorrow, these cabs will not be allowed to enter Delhi, which may reduce their work opportunities. Some drivers state that purchasing a BS-VI or electric vehicle is not financially feasible at present.
Passengers may encounter fewer cabs available and higher fares, making travel more difficult. Drivers of goods vehicles following older regulations may face challenges adapting to new rules.
Rule 2: No Fuel Without Valid PUCC
The Delhi government said many vehicles operating in the city lack valid Pollution Under Control (PUCC) certificates, worsening air quality. From December 18, petrol and diesel will not be supplied to vehicles without a valid PUCC. Strict directions have been issued to petrol pump operators. Earlier, violations attracted fines. Now, denial of fuel will keep non-compliant vehicles off the roads.
Rule 3: Mandatory Work From Home For 50% Staff
To lower traffic congestion, private offices must ensure only half their employees are on-site; the remaining 50% must work from home. This directly affects daily commuters, especially office-goers who must temporarily shift to remote work.
The directive follows amendments by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under GRAP Stage IV. The Labour Department has warned that non-compliance will invite penal action under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
Offices have also been asked to implement staggered working hours. They should minimise vehicle use linked to office commuting.
Exemptions Under Work-From-Home Order
Exemptions apply to health establishments, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation, and municipal services. Disaster management services and departments involved in air pollution control and enforcement are also exempt.
Long-Term Benefits Expected
The Delhi government stated these measures are intended to improve air quality, public health, and traffic flow in the long term. Officials emphasised the importance of public cooperation, such as obtaining a valid PUCC and using public transport.
Expert Opinion
Dr Anil Chhikara emphasised the need to increase metro and bus frequencies, expand park-and-ride facilities, and improve coordination with NCR states to provide commuters with effective alternatives and avoid burdening them with the new rules.
Also Read:
- Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis: Rs 10K Compensation For Construction Workers Announced; AQI Still 'Very Poor', Fog Causes Flight Cancellations
- Action Can Be Taken Against Delhi-NCR Cars Below BS-IV: SC Modifies Its Own Order
- Air Pollution: SC Asks NHAI, MCD To Consider Shifting Or Closing 9 Toll Plazas At Delhi Borders