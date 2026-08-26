ETV Bharat / bharat

India's T 72 Ajeya Tanks Set To Receive Major Upgrade At Defense Facility In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: India's Ajeya tank is set for an upgrade at the overhaul workshop which is being being built in Jabalpur at a cost of around ₹400 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jabalpur on August 27 to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for this workshop. India had originally procured the T-72 tanks from Russia, which are known in the country as Ajeya (Invincible).

Currently, India has a T-72 tank overhauling facility in Avadi, Tamil Nadu. The new facility will significantly help in upgrading the Indian Army's entire fleet of tanks. The licensed production of the T-72 began in the early 1980s at the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Tamil Nadu.

Harsh Bhatnagar, an official at the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, said that the workshop for the overhauling of T-72 tanks is being constructed in Jabalpur. "More than 30 employees from the Jabalpur Vehicle Factory have undergone technical training for this and have already overhauled two T-72 tanks over the past few years," said Bhatnagar.

Efforts to open a new facility have been underway for the past four years. It was the Soviet Union that began production of the tank in the 1960s. The Army required a weapon capable of rapid movement and combat across any terrain, even without roads, under diverse conditions, and it needed to be equipped with a long-range gun while ensuring the complete safety of the crew inside.

Russia subsequently developed such a tank and named it the T-72. Its production commenced at the Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) facility in Nizhny Tagil, Soviet Union.

After the Indian government verified its reliability, the tank was inducted into the Indian Army. India purchased the tanks in large numbers during the 1970s and decided to induct them into the forces.