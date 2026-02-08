ETV Bharat / bharat

Systemic Apathy: A Padma Awardee's Struggle To Secure Rights Of His Differently-Abled Daughter

Varanasi: Despite being a Padma Shri awardee, Shribhas Chandra Supkar of Varanasi had to run from pillar to post to get a certificate for his differently-abled daughter. The irony gets heightened by the fact that even his father was awarded a Padma Shri a few decades ago.

Supkar’s story is a grim pointer to the official apathy that continues to prevail across the country. He eventually got his daughter’s certificate a couple of days ago. According to him, even his Padma Shri pension is discontinued at present.

Supkar is the one who brought recognition to Banarasi handloom and textiles nationally as well as internationally. His daughter, Vedmati is 25 years old and has been differently-abled since birth. She suffers from a corpus callosum condition. Supkar wanted to obtain a certificate for his daughter, notifying that she is differently-abled and hoped that, given his Padma Shri status, he would not face any problem. But the opposite happened.

He spent years running around government offices and realised that if a well-known figure's pleas are not heard, what must be happening to the ordinary people? He disclosed that his daughter's name is registered under the intellectual disability category. Registration had also been done with the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Even after receiving the recognition, the Health Department hesitated in issuing the certificate.

He disclosed that a request was also submitted in writing to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on June 11, 2024, in which it was sought that, in view of the serious condition of the daughter, a medical examination team should be sent to his house, and the process of getting the certificate should be completed.

Supkar said, "I had to visit many offices and officials to get the certificate. I am the only working person in the family. I will get money and food only if I work. I was told that the CMO would resolve the issue, but none from there never spoke or met me. When the issue reached the public through the newspapers, pressure was built, and the administration took action. As a result, the certificate was issued after three years."