Systemic Apathy: A Padma Awardee's Struggle To Secure Rights Of His Differently-Abled Daughter
Shribhas Chandra Supkar had to run from pillar to post to get a disability certificate for his daughter and even his pension stands discontinued.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Updated : February 8, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Varanasi: Despite being a Padma Shri awardee, Shribhas Chandra Supkar of Varanasi had to run from pillar to post to get a certificate for his differently-abled daughter. The irony gets heightened by the fact that even his father was awarded a Padma Shri a few decades ago.
Supkar’s story is a grim pointer to the official apathy that continues to prevail across the country. He eventually got his daughter’s certificate a couple of days ago. According to him, even his Padma Shri pension is discontinued at present.
Supkar is the one who brought recognition to Banarasi handloom and textiles nationally as well as internationally. His daughter, Vedmati is 25 years old and has been differently-abled since birth. She suffers from a corpus callosum condition. Supkar wanted to obtain a certificate for his daughter, notifying that she is differently-abled and hoped that, given his Padma Shri status, he would not face any problem. But the opposite happened.
He spent years running around government offices and realised that if a well-known figure's pleas are not heard, what must be happening to the ordinary people? He disclosed that his daughter's name is registered under the intellectual disability category. Registration had also been done with the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Even after receiving the recognition, the Health Department hesitated in issuing the certificate.
He disclosed that a request was also submitted in writing to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on June 11, 2024, in which it was sought that, in view of the serious condition of the daughter, a medical examination team should be sent to his house, and the process of getting the certificate should be completed.
Supkar said, "I had to visit many offices and officials to get the certificate. I am the only working person in the family. I will get money and food only if I work. I was told that the CMO would resolve the issue, but none from there never spoke or met me. When the issue reached the public through the newspapers, pressure was built, and the administration took action. As a result, the certificate was issued after three years."
He added, “Even after receiving the Padma Shri, this helplessness persists. I introduced myself to the CMO. I mentioned this in the application as well. I was hopeful that my case would be heard on this basis. The person who needs the certificate cannot walk, cannot speak and cannot be lifted and brought to any office. The Department has to go to the spot and inquire about this.” He said that he had to write to authorities to get the required help.
Supkar raised a pertinent question saying, "When a person like me is in this condition, what will happen to the common citizen? I don't want any special treatment for Padma Shri awardees. There are others like my daughter in Varanasi. Their families may not even be able to make an effort. How will they be treated? Who will support them? Special arrangements should be made for them. But if the administration knows that a person is a Padma Shri, then there should be some respect for the award. Even a clerk in the Department scolded me."
Supkar has played a major role in carrying forward the heritage of Varanasi. He has revived the art of the Banarasi sari. But he has been at the receiving end of the system’s neglect. He is worried about the plight of a common man if a Padma Shri like him has to face so much official apathy.
Talking about his vocation, Supkar disclosed, "Every art form changes from time to time. It also faces downfalls at times. Everything is linked to economics. If something is not in demand, it will decline. In such a situation, we, the designers, contribute to elevating it. We make art sketches for it. We change the designs and are responsible for changing the colour combinations, design and texture, etc. Sometimes old designs are required, sometimes new designs are needed."
He added, “My father Jadunath Supkar also did the same work. He was a well-known painter. He was a student of Santiniketan and a gold medalist. He did a lot of work for handloom for which he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1985. He passed away thereafter and all the responsibility fell on me. I also had a responsibility towards the weaving community. I faced financial difficulties but by expanding my work, I raised money and worked for its upliftment. I also received a National Award. Today, people have started knowing about Banaras's Jamdani and Shikargah. I was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016."