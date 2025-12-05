Systematic Attempt Being Made To Denigrate, Defame Nehru: Sonia Gandhi
Published : December 5, 2025 at 9:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, in an indirect attack on the BJP, said that a systematic attempt is being made to denigrate, distort, demean, and defame former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and this is not acceptable.
Speaking at the launch of the Nehru Centre India at the Jawahar Bhawan here, Gandhi said Nehru was the prime architect of modern India. "His was a life anchored firmly in parliamentary democracy. He had a steadfast belief in planned economic growth, a profound commitment to the development of a scientific temper alongside the development of scientific and technological capabilities. To him, secularism – in which he firmly believed, meant above all the celebration of India’s many diversities while strengthening its fundamental unity. His legacy continues to shape our everyday lives" she said.
The CPP Chairperson said decades have gone by since his time, but he continues to serve as a beacon light to millions of our countrymen and women. "It is inevitable that such a monumental figure will have his life and work analysed and critiqued. That is indeed as it should be, although the temptation to divorce him from his times and the challenges that he had to face and to look at him devoid of the historical context in which he functioned has become quite widespread," she said.
In a veiled attack on the BJP, Gandhi said, "Yet, while we welcome on-going analysis of his contributions, what is not acceptable is the systematic attempt being made to denigrate, distort, demean, and defame him. The sole objective of this is to not only diminish him as a personality, his universally recognised role in India’s Independence struggle and his early decades as leader of an independent nation challenged by unprecedented problems. But it is also to demolish his multi-faceted legacy in a crude and self-serving attempt to rewrite history."
The CPP chairperson said analysis is one thing, but deliberate mischief with what he said, wrote and did is another thing and it is totally unacceptable. "Let there be no doubt whatsoever that the project to vilify Jawaharlal Nehru is the main objective of the ruling establishment today. Their goal is not just to erase him, it is to actually destroy the social, political, and economic foundations on which our nation has been founded and built," she said.
Asserting that the road ahead is not easy, Gandhi said, "But there is simply no option but for each of us, individually and collectively - to stand up and confront this project. We not only owe this to the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru and his comrades; we owe it to ourselves and even more to coming generations."
"The unapologetic and fierce defence of the Nehruvian legacy is not an act of nostalgia. It is a commitment to restoring India’s constitutional promise, to safeguarding reason in the face of propaganda, and to ensuring that our republic remains modern and forward-looking. If we succeed, it will not only honour Jawaharlal Nehru’s memory—it will ensure that the India he envisioned remains a reality," she said.
Sonia asserted that at a time when tolerance in public life is shrinking, when dissent is painted as disloyalty, and history is reduced to partisan combat, Nehru’s example becomes even more vital. She said he taught us that disagreement is not a threat but a democratic necessity, that unity does not demand uniformity, that a confident nation need not fear the truth about its past.
