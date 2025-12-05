ETV Bharat / bharat

Systematic Attempt Being Made To Denigrate, Defame Nehru: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, in an indirect attack on the BJP, said that a systematic attempt is being made to denigrate, distort, demean, and defame former Prime Minister ​Jawaharlal Nehru, and this is not acceptable.

Speaking at the launch of the Nehru Centre India at the Jawahar Bhawan here, Gandhi said Nehru was the prime architect of modern India. "His was a life anchored firmly in parliamentary democracy. He had a steadfast belief in planned economic growth, a profound commitment to the development of a scientific temper alongside the development of scientific and technological capabilities. To him, secularism – in which he firmly believed, meant above all the celebration of India’s many diversities while strengthening its fundamental unity. His legacy continues to shape our everyday lives" she said.

The CPP Chairperson said decades have gone by since his time, but he continues to serve as a beacon light to millions of our countrymen and women. ​"It is inevitable that such a monumental figure will have his life and work analysed and critiqued. That is indeed as it should be, although the temptation to divorce him from his times and the challenges that he had to face and to look at him devoid of the historical context in which he functioned has become quite widespread," she said.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Gandhi said, "Yet, while we welcome on-going analysis of his contributions, what is not acceptable is the systematic attempt being made to denigrate, distort, demean, and defame him. The sole objective of this is to not only diminish him as a personality, his universally recognised role in India’s Independence struggle and his early decades as leader of an independent nation challenged by unprecedented problems. But it is also to demolish his multi-faceted legacy in a crude and self-serving attempt to rewrite history."