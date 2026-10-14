ETV Bharat / bharat

Synagogue Arson: Keralam Police Probe ‘Boss’ Who Paid Accused in Cryptocurrency

Ebin Paul, 32, hailing from Puthencruz, received money in cryptocurrency for the attack from a person referred to as ‘Boss’. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Kochi City Police are investigating a suspected wider conspiracy behind the arson attack on Blossom Nursery in front of the historic Kadavubhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam market, with investigators probing the identity of a person referred to as ‘Boss’, who allegedly instructed and paid the accused for carrying out targeted attacks.

Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran said the accused, Ebin Paul, 32, hailing from Puthencruz, had received money for the attack. The police suspect that the payment was made in cryptocurrency after the accused recorded the incident and shared the footage with his alleged handler.

The incident occurred around 2.30 AM on Monday (October 12). According to the police, Ebin arrived at the nursery in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis, got out of the vehicle and set fire to promotional materials and flex boards before leaving the scene. He allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The location of the attack has added an international dimension to the investigation. The synagogue is a historically significant Jewish place of worship, and security arrangements had been strengthened amid the conflict in West Asia. Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are also gathering information about the incident.

‘Boss’ And Cryptocurrency Trail

The police said the accused had participated in several social media groups, including those on Telegram, and had exchanged information about attacks with another person. Investigators are examining whether he was acting on instructions from a wider network.

According to the police, the accused’s alleged modus operandi was to attack designated targets, record the incidents and send the footage to the person directing him, in return for payment through cryptocurrency. Although Ebin reportedly told investigators that he acted on the instructions of someone known as ‘Boss’, the person’s identity and the extent of the alleged network remain unclear.

Messages referring to attacks in different cities across the country, including against Jewish places of worship, and communications with groups suspected of having foreign links were reportedly found on the accused’s phone. Keralam Police are examining these leads and the role of another person who communicated with him. Investigators said forensic analysis of the digital evidence would be crucial to establishing the nature and extent of the alleged conspiracy.

Blossom Nursery in front of the historic Kadavubhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam market. (ETV Bharat)

CCTV Gaps Posed Initial Challenge

The investigation initially faced difficulties because CCTV cameras at most shops in the area were not functioning at night. However, the police pieced together available footage, information gathered from around 150 people and technical assistance from the cyber cell to identify the vehicle allegedly used in the attack.