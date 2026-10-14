Synagogue Arson: Keralam Police Probe ‘Boss’ Who Paid Accused in Cryptocurrency
The Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam market is a historically significant Jewish place of worship, and security arrangements had been strengthened amid conflict in West Asia.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Ernakulam: Kochi City Police are investigating a suspected wider conspiracy behind the arson attack on Blossom Nursery in front of the historic Kadavubhagam Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam market, with investigators probing the identity of a person referred to as ‘Boss’, who allegedly instructed and paid the accused for carrying out targeted attacks.
Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran said the accused, Ebin Paul, 32, hailing from Puthencruz, had received money for the attack. The police suspect that the payment was made in cryptocurrency after the accused recorded the incident and shared the footage with his alleged handler.
The incident occurred around 2.30 AM on Monday (October 12). According to the police, Ebin arrived at the nursery in a blue Maruti Suzuki Ignis, got out of the vehicle and set fire to promotional materials and flex boards before leaving the scene. He allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone.
The location of the attack has added an international dimension to the investigation. The synagogue is a historically significant Jewish place of worship, and security arrangements had been strengthened amid the conflict in West Asia. Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are also gathering information about the incident.
‘Boss’ And Cryptocurrency Trail
Kochi, Kerala: On the incident of a man allegedly setting fire outside the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue, Ernakulam DCP Arun K. Pavithran says, “The incident took place early on October 12. We identified and arrested the accused, searched his house and seized his devices, which have been sent for forensic examination. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. We will later take him into police custody for further interrogation.”— IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2026
The police said the accused had participated in several social media groups, including those on Telegram, and had exchanged information about attacks with another person. Investigators are examining whether he was acting on instructions from a wider network.
According to the police, the accused’s alleged modus operandi was to attack designated targets, record the incidents and send the footage to the person directing him, in return for payment through cryptocurrency. Although Ebin reportedly told investigators that he acted on the instructions of someone known as ‘Boss’, the person’s identity and the extent of the alleged network remain unclear.
Messages referring to attacks in different cities across the country, including against Jewish places of worship, and communications with groups suspected of having foreign links were reportedly found on the accused’s phone. Keralam Police are examining these leads and the role of another person who communicated with him. Investigators said forensic analysis of the digital evidence would be crucial to establishing the nature and extent of the alleged conspiracy.
CCTV Gaps Posed Initial Challenge
The investigation initially faced difficulties because CCTV cameras at most shops in the area were not functioning at night. However, the police pieced together available footage, information gathered from around 150 people and technical assistance from the cyber cell to identify the vehicle allegedly used in the attack.
A team led by Kochi City police officials, including Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siby Tom, reached the spot after the incident came to light in the morning. The accused, who was reportedly staying in a rented house at Puthencruz, was taken into custody within hours.
A special investigation team led Aneesh Joy, the Inspector of Police and Station House Officer (SHO) at the Ernakulam Central Police Station is probing the case. The State Police chief (SPC) Revada A Chandrasekhar and P Vijayan, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of law and order, reportedly commended the Kochi City Police for the swift investigation and for securing the accused without compromising crucial evidence.
The DCP also acknowledged lapses by officers deployed for security in the area. Action, including suspension, was initiated against personnel who allegedly delayed reporting the incident.
Other Fires Under Investigation
Kochi, Keralam: On Synagogue Incident at Ernakulam Market, BJP State Vice-President, K. S. Radhakrishnan says, "The recent incidents in connection with the Jewish establishments in Kochi really triggered a very serious concern among those who have got high faith in communal harmony, law, and justice... But I think that there is a strong connection between the Koder House incident and the Synagogue incident at Ernakulam, Market Road. And it is highly deplorable, atrocious, and of course, it's against the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026
The accused has reportedly admitted involvement in a separate fire incident at a used-car showroom in Muvattupuzha. Keralam Police are also examining whether the fire at Coder House in Ernakulam is connected to the synagogue-area arson.
Various intoxicating substances were reportedly found at the house where the accused was staying. Following information allegedly obtained from his phone about the sale of intoxicants, the Ernakulam Rural Police and Puthencruz Police registered separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Ebin Paul, the accused’s mobile phone and other digital evidence will undergo forensic examination. Police said he would be taken into further custody for detailed questioning, and that the findings could help establish whether the attack was an isolated act or part of a coordinated series of incidents.
Also read
Keralam: Child Rights Panel Registers Case Into Minor’s Suicide Over Alleged Police Harassment
Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Accused Seeks Bail; Keralam Police Prepare Custody Plea Amid Cover-Up Allegations