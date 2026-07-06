Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Contributions to Be Included in Bengal School, University Textbooks: CM Suvendu Adhikari
The life, political contributions, and ideology of Dr Mookerjee will be included in the state's school and university curriculum from the next academic year
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the biography, political contributions, and ideology of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be incorporated into the state's school and university textbooks from the next academic year.
The announcement was made at a function organised at Mitra Institution in Bhawanipur to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Mookerjee. The Chief Minister also announced a grant of ₹25 lakh from his MLA Local Area Development Fund for the renovation of the historic school and said the state government would take steps to bring the institution under the Centre's PM SHRI scheme.
Several ministers and senior officials attended the event. Suvendu Adhikari said he was attending the function not only as Chief Minister but also as the MLA from Bhawanipur, and stressed the need to introduce Dr Mookerjee's ideals to the younger generation.
He said the new curriculum would include Dr Mookerjee's role in the creation of West Bengal, his vision of patriotism and national integration, his contributions to post-Independence nation-building, his tenure as India's Industry Minister, his speeches in the Legislative Assembly, and his work in the development of Calcutta University.
"The next generation should know about Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions to the nation and the state. His ideals and philosophy of life should be read and studied," Adhikari said.
Praising Mitra Institution for preserving its legacy, the Chief Minister said the school had sought financial assistance only for renovation rather than new infrastructure. He assured that renovation work would begin by August through the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
"I will contribute Rs 25 lakh for the renovation of the school out of the Rs 1 crore that I will get in the area development fund this financial year as a legislator," the CM said.
Suvendu Adhikari also directed School Education Minister Deepak Barman to initiate steps to include Mitra Institution under the Centre's PM SHRI scheme. He said he had instructed the School Education Department to pursue the proposal with the Centre.
The Chief Minister further directed officials to explore whether funds from the Information and Culture Department's ₹200-crore Syama Prasad Mookerjee statue project could also be utilised for the school's development.
At the end of the programme, Suvendu Adhikari announced that 1,000 students of the school would receive copies of 'The Master As I Saw Him' by Sister Nivedita to inspire patriotism among students.
Addressing the students, he said, "The greatest tribute the present generation can pay to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee is to always put the nation first."
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