ETV Bharat / bharat

Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Contributions to Be Included in Bengal School, University Textbooks: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the biography, political contributions, and ideology of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be incorporated into the state's school and university textbooks from the next academic year.

The announcement was made at a function organised at Mitra Institution in Bhawanipur to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Mookerjee. The Chief Minister also announced a grant of ₹25 lakh from his MLA Local Area Development Fund for the renovation of the historic school and said the state government would take steps to bring the institution under the Centre's PM SHRI scheme.

Several ministers and senior officials attended the event. Suvendu Adhikari said he was attending the function not only as Chief Minister but also as the MLA from Bhawanipur, and stressed the need to introduce Dr Mookerjee's ideals to the younger generation.

He said the new curriculum would include Dr Mookerjee's role in the creation of West Bengal, his vision of patriotism and national integration, his contributions to post-Independence nation-building, his tenure as India's Industry Minister, his speeches in the Legislative Assembly, and his work in the development of Calcutta University.

"The next generation should know about Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's contributions to the nation and the state. His ideals and philosophy of life should be read and studied," Adhikari said.

Praising Mitra Institution for preserving its legacy, the Chief Minister said the school had sought financial assistance only for renovation rather than new infrastructure. He assured that renovation work would begin by August through the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.