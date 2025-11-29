Swift, Safe, Cost-Effective: How To Book A Train Ambulance Service Many Don't Know About
Train ambulances are turning out to be a faster and cost-effective mode of patient transport, but many people are unaware of the facility.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Train ambulances operating in the country are equipped with medical equipment that provide hospital-like treatment to patients during emergency situation. However, a large portion of the population remains unaware of their true nature and procedures. While it may sound like a government facility, the reality is different. Train ambulance is a medical transport service provided entirely by private players aimed at transporting patients safely and securely.
What Is A Train Ambulance?
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Deepak, who works as a patient attendant at 'Tridev Air and Train Ambulance Private Limited', which provides train ambulance services in Delhi, Bihar, and other states across the country, said that many people mistakenly believe it to be a government-approved service.
While tickets are booked on the train; medical arrangements and services are the responsibility of the private agency, he said. Deepak explained that many people are unaware of train ambulances. “This is not a government-approved service. Families can book a second AC (2A) cabin themselves and hire a doctor and nursing staff, or they can seek assistance from service providers like ours”.
How Is A Train Ambulance Booked?
Deepak explained that typically, four tickets are booked for a patient in a second AC (2A) coach: the patient, a doctor, a trained medical attendant, and a guardian. Based on these tickets, a cabin within the coach is fully equipped with an ICU-style medical unit.
Setting Up An ICU Setup In A Train Coach
According to Deepak, the team must arrive at the station at least two hours before the train departs, giving them sufficient time to set up the ICU setup in the cabin. “We carry the necessary medical equipment based on the patient's condition. This includes ventilators, cardiac monitors, CPAP/BiPAP, suction machines, manual blood pressure sets, oxygen cylinders, and other necessary equipment,” he said.
The train ambulance staff are assisted by Railway staff ensuring the patient can be transferred to the train without any delay or hassle. Deepak said that his team provides bed-to-bed service, meaning the patient is picked up from home or hospital and transported directly to the hospital in the destination city.
Is Train Ambulance Better Than A Road Or Air Ambulance?
Deepak said that in terms of comfort and convenience, a train ambulance is the most accurate and safe option. On road, ambulances experience frequent jolts due to brakes, speed breakers, and traffic, which can be uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous for critical patients. Trains offer no jolts and a stable journey, allowing patients to travel long distances safely and comfortably. Regarding air ambulances, Deepak said that while they are faster and more convenient, they also come at a higher cost. Sometimes, the patient's family cannot afford an air ambulance, making a train ambulance the most practical and cost-effective option.
What Determines The Cost Of A Train Ambulance
The cost of a train ambulance depends on several factors, including the patient's condition and medical setup needed, the number of doctors and staff, the distance to the destination, the train fare, and additional medical support. In most cases, the cost of a train ambulance is several times lower than that of an air ambulance.
Rising Demand For Train Ambulances
People are lately preferring train ambulances for safe and stable travel over long distances, along with 24x7 medical monitoring, as an affordable and reliable option. The Railways offers supportive arrangements and the assurance of bed-to-bed service. As public awareness is growing, train ambulances are becoming a life-saving option for critical patients. They are not only a cost-effective solution, but in many cases, they prove to be more comfortable and safe than air and road ambulances.
