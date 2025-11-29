ETV Bharat / bharat

Swift, Safe, Cost-Effective: How To Book A Train Ambulance Service Many Don't Know About

New Delhi: Train ambulances operating in the country are equipped with medical equipment that provide hospital-like treatment to patients during emergency situation. However, a large portion of the population remains unaware of their true nature and procedures. While it may sound like a government facility, the reality is different. Train ambulance is a medical transport service provided entirely by private players aimed at transporting patients safely and securely. What Is A Train Ambulance? In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Deepak, who works as a patient attendant at 'Tridev Air and Train Ambulance Private Limited', which provides train ambulance services in Delhi, Bihar, and other states across the country, said that many people mistakenly believe it to be a government-approved service. While tickets are booked on the train; medical arrangements and services are the responsibility of the private agency, he said. Deepak explained that many people are unaware of train ambulances. “This is not a government-approved service. Families can book a second AC (2A) cabin themselves and hire a doctor and nursing staff, or they can seek assistance from service providers like ours”. How Is A Train Ambulance Booked? Deepak explained that typically, four tickets are booked for a patient in a second AC (2A) coach: the patient, a doctor, a trained medical attendant, and a guardian. Based on these tickets, a cabin within the coach is fully equipped with an ICU-style medical unit. Policemen stand at a railway station in Delhi (ETV Bharat) Setting Up An ICU Setup In A Train Coach